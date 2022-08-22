Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Up Over 130% in a Month: Top Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst and trader is offering his outlook on three crypto assets amid volatility in the markets. Starting with the flagship crypto asset, pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) has established a short-term bottom just below the $21,000 level. According to the trader,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Main Backer Announces Exact Date the Upcoming Merge Will Be Triggered
The main backer of top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is providing an official timetable for the blockchain’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. A new post on the Ethereum Foundation blog lays out the schedule for the Merge, which will be initiated in several phases, starting...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What Needs To Happen for Bitcoin and Ethereum To Continue Upward Momentum, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto trader is outlining how the top two leading digital assets can continue their upward movement. The pseudonymous analyst known as Rekt Capital tells his 328,000 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a technical uptrend for the past five days that could continue.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Signal Flips for First Time Since August 2021: Analyst Will Clemente
Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says an important Bitcoin (BTC) metric has flipped bullish for the first time in a year. Clemente tells his 658,400 Twitter followers that a shift is taking place for Bitcoin and its miners. “Bitcoin’s hash ribbons have flashed a buy signal for the first time...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Launches Custom Crypto Asset As Ethereum Merge Approaches
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is launching a custom crypto asset ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake mechanism consensus. Coinbase says it is launching Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) so customers can have the ability to use their Staked Ethereum (ETH2) on the platform as The Merge will lock all ETH2 in place until the update is complete.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Offering XRP Rewards to Traders – Here’s How to Get the Free Crypto
The world’s leading crypto exchange platform is launching a new reward program where users can complete quizzes to earn digital assets. According to a new company announcement, Binance will be offering verified users the opportunity to earn crypto by learning about virtual assets and proving their knowledge on the subject.
dailyhodl.com
Will Mt. Gox Crash Bitcoin (BTC)? Host of Coin Bureau Weighs In on Potential Crypto Crisis
A popular crypto analyst is shining light on the possible impact of the upcoming Mt.Gox bankruptcy payments on the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The now-defunct Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014 after it was hit by an attacker who stole 850,000 Bitcoin worth about $500 million at the time. Mt. Gox’s...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin-Issuer Tether ‘Holds Firm’ on Not Freezing Tornado Cash Addresses – Here’s Why
The issuer of the most widely used stablecoin says it is not freezing addresses linked to sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Early this month, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it is banning Americans from using the Tornado Cash, claiming that the service is a national security threat.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst
A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
dailyhodl.com
How GameFi Is Driving a New Wave of Blockchain Adoption
The global blockchain technology market reached $5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to snowball at an annual growth rate of 85.9% until 2030. Several factors can be attributed to this growth rate, including the rising interest in DeFi (decentralized finance) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Despite the positive forecast, these verticals still have much to deliver.
dailyhodl.com
Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Could Do More Harm Than Good to Crypto Sector Worth Over $140,000,000,000: DappRadar
A new report by decentralized application information platform DappRadar is warning that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming Merge could cause harm to one key sector of the crypto industry. Citing crypto investment giant Grayscale, the report says that stablecoins, which currently enjoy a market cap of $142.82 billion, could be an...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin (BTC) Poised To Trap Bulls, Updates Outlook on Ethereum (ETH)
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up bulls to believe that the $20,000 area could be the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi warns his 600,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has touched support around $20,000 three times in span of about a month. “Things that...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin That Surged 150% in a Month To Continue Rallying Amid Rising Whale Activity: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is expressing bullishness on one Ethereum-based token that has already rallied by triple-digits. Santiment says that the utility token of sports fan engagement platform Socios.com, Chiliz (CHZ), is set to continue rallying as whale activity surrounding it hits a five-month high. “Chiliz has peppered its way...
Comments / 0