dailyhodl.com

Ethereum’s Main Backer Announces Exact Date the Upcoming Merge Will Be Triggered

The main backer of top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is providing an official timetable for the blockchain’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. A new post on the Ethereum Foundation blog lays out the schedule for the Merge, which will be initiated in several phases, starting...
dailyhodl.com

Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker

The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
#Linus Stocks#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Macro Conditions#Crypto Analyst
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week

Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments

The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launches Custom Crypto Asset As Ethereum Merge Approaches

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is launching a custom crypto asset ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake mechanism consensus. Coinbase says it is launching Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) so customers can have the ability to use their Staked Ethereum (ETH2) on the platform as The Merge will lock all ETH2 in place until the update is complete.
dailyhodl.com

Binance Offering XRP Rewards to Traders – Here’s How to Get the Free Crypto

The world’s leading crypto exchange platform is launching a new reward program where users can complete quizzes to earn digital assets. According to a new company announcement, Binance will be offering verified users the opportunity to earn crypto by learning about virtual assets and proving their knowledge on the subject.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst

A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
dailyhodl.com

How GameFi Is Driving a New Wave of Blockchain Adoption

The global blockchain technology market reached $5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to snowball at an annual growth rate of 85.9% until 2030. Several factors can be attributed to this growth rate, including the rising interest in DeFi (decentralized finance) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Despite the positive forecast, these verticals still have much to deliver.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses

Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin That Surged 150% in a Month To Continue Rallying Amid Rising Whale Activity: Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is expressing bullishness on one Ethereum-based token that has already rallied by triple-digits. Santiment says that the utility token of sports fan engagement platform Socios.com, Chiliz (CHZ), is set to continue rallying as whale activity surrounding it hits a five-month high. “Chiliz has peppered its way...
