Ohio County, WV

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Hancock County Commission offers Amendment No. 2 primer at meeting

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Members of the Hancock County Commission discussed Amendment No. 2 at Thursday’s meeting. The commission said the amendment will be added to this year's ballot and, ultimately, it will affect all parties involved. "Aa Yes vote for this amendment will give the legislature permission...
Commission considering noise ordinance in parts of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — About a month ago, the Ohio County Commission heard from a frustrated resident. After looking into his situation, commissioners are considering a noise ordinance throughout parts of the county. “We've had these residents coming in to complain about loud noises and what they considered nuisances...
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
More “blessings” coming to students in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students in Ohio County will be getting some extra blessings in their schools. Blessing Boxes that is.  The county recently received a $10,000 Save the Children Grant. It will allow for the Blessing Boxes program to expand.  They’re filled with anything a student could need, and the motto is ‘take what you […]
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was hit by a locomotive. Mine Safety and Health Administration officials said 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed...
Narcan giveaway planned in Belmont County

On August 31, the Belmont County Health Department will be at the Bellaire Salvation Army, giving away Narcan kits. It is recommended that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose. They will be there from 10 a.m. to noon. Linda […]
Officials tour Oglebay as part of statewide broadband study

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Broadband connectivity is an ongoing issue across West Virginia. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Shelly Moore-Capito and other local officials gathered at Oglebay to discuss just how bad the issue is in Wheeling. "The goal of this is everybody is going to have service, and I...
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Belmont County in need of foster families

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
U.S. Attorney praises quick thinking of court security staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Attorney for the southern district of West Virginia credits the alert court security personnel at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building for being on top of a situation which developed Monday morning. The first to notice James Fowler, 50, as he entered the building with a black back was a court security officer.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Ohio Co. Commission will hold public comment session before putting a new noise ordinance in effect

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commission made the decision Wednesday night, that as a courtesy, they will hold a public comment session before implementing a noise ordinance. Commissioners say the ordinance only pertains to Ohio County residents, who live in unincorporated, outlying areas, and that an ordinance would have no effect, and will […]
Juveniles are leaving the courtroom for the workout room

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The first group of youngsters has started a new juvenile court program called CrossFit For Change. There are six participants, ages 13 through 16, both boys and girls, who are reporting to Ohio Valley CrossFit with their mentors as part of their sentence. Judge Albert Davies said they may be […]
