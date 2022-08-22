Read full article on original website
Woman with $1,600 water bill jailed after turning back on shut-off tap
A woman with a $1,600 water bill whose service was shut off for non-payment was jailed after turning back on the tap. Brittany Suzanne Johansen, 43, of Lady Lake was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of theft of utility service. Johansen had racked up...
Mother, teen daughter hit by car while crossing road after church in Haines City
A mother and her 15-year-old daughter are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car after church Thursday evening.
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Arraignment set for Villager in alleged attack on man at postal station
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager in an alleged attack on a man at a postal station in the Village of Fenney. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, of the Village of Fenney, is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 14 on a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. She...
Suspect arrested after using stolen credit card at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspect was arrested after using a stolen credit card for a purchase at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Edward Anthony Fuchs, 27, of Wildwood, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of theft and fraud following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.
2 found shot to death in Lake County home
ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.
Ocala woman accused of killing Marion County deputy, sheriff’s office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a Marion County deputy, who is her former boyfriend, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his home...
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar
A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement
An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
Public gets a say on parkway interchange
Leo Gannon of Terra Vista questioned why there has to be a fast-food restaurant or gas station on every corner in Citrus County. There is such a thing, he said, as getting in your car and driving a couple miles to get to a McDonald’s or RaceTrac.
Sales representative for The Villages arrested on DUI charge with children in SUV
A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge with two children in her SUV. Ilona Brown, 46, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
