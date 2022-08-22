ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield

A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

2 found shot to death in Lake County home

ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
ALTOONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Morse Boulevard
villages-news.com

DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her

A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar

A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph

A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
LADY LAKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement

An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Public gets a say on parkway interchange

Leo Gannon of Terra Vista questioned why there has to be a fast-food restaurant or gas station on every corner in Citrus County. There is such a thing, he said, as getting in your car and driving a couple miles to get to a McDonald’s or RaceTrac.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sales representative for The Villages arrested on DUI charge with children in SUV

A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge with two children in her SUV. Ilona Brown, 46, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy