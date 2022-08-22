Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
kjzz.com
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
ABC 4
Northern warmth and southern storms
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Weather-wise, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had on Thursday across the state. That will mean northern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs running about 3-5 degrees above normal while the southern two-thirds of the state and eastern Utah get more wet weather potential.
KSLTV
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I was attacked by a mountain lion – how I escaped the horror encounter and made sure I survived to film the aftermath
A WOMAN said her biggest fear came true in Utah when she was attacked by a mountain lion while hunting. Laurien Elsholz said that she was near Rush Valley in Tooele County when the mountain lion grabbed her leg on Saturday. "I am so lucky I got away from this...
UPDATE: Home ‘likely a complete loss’ after Eagle Mtn. Fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews report that the home involved in the Eagle Mountain house fire on Monday night is likely a complete loss. Unified Fire reports that the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. At this time, crews have been unable to access the inside of the home for interior […]
kmyu.tv
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
KSLTV
Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
kjzz.com
SLC man finds closure after cousin laid to rest among other unclaimed veterans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake man who hasn’t seen his cousin in decades, finally has some closure. Over the weekend the Missing in America Project held a funeral for ten unclaimed veterans. After watching a 2News broadcast, Mike Margetts of Salt Lake recognized one of...
Comments / 7