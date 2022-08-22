ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Northern warmth and southern storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Weather-wise, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had on Thursday across the state. That will mean northern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs running about 3-5 degrees above normal while the southern two-thirds of the state and eastern Utah get more wet weather potential.
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
UPDATE: Home ‘likely a complete loss’ after Eagle Mtn. Fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews report that the home involved in the Eagle Mountain house fire on Monday night is likely a complete loss. Unified Fire reports that the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. At this time, crews have been unable to access the inside of the home for interior […]
