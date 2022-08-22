Read full article on original website
Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run
Eric Simar's body has been found, and deputies have arrested an Estherwood woman and accused her in the crash that led to his death.
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Estherwood woman
An Estherwood woman arrested for the hit and run death of a man reported missing.
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson.
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
One dead, another injured in Marigny Circle incident
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say a man died and a woman was injured in an incident that happened Tuesday night.
Lafayette Police arrest Opelousas man who allegedly exposed himself at restaurant
Man wanted for exposing himself at Lafayette restaurant
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
Breaux Bridge man thrown from bicycle and killed in hit and run
A Breaux Bridge man was killed in a hit and run when he was thrown from his bicycle and struck by the vehicle.
Hit-and-run driver sought after 22-year-old bicyclist killed in St. Landry Parish
A 22-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, on a highway in St. Landry Parish Wednesday morning. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, was biking on La. 182 near Whispering Oaks Lane when he was struck from behind by a 2007 Toyota Camry around 5:30 a.m.
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Police Make Arrest After Suspect Who Exposed Himself in Lafayette Restaurant Returned the Next Day
Lafayette Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Wedlock of Opelousas after he returned to the same restaurant a day after he allegedly exposed himself inside of the Ambassador Caffery establishment.
Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run crash
On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
