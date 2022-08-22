An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO