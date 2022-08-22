ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Breaux Bridge, LA
Breaux Bridge, LA
theadvocate.com

One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
DUSON, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case

A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

