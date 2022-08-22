Read full article on original website
Unsettled weather continues through the rest of the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Although rain chances will trend slightly lower through the rest of the week, heavy downpours and localized flooding will remain a threat. Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the evening with a stalled front sitting to our north. Some heavy rain appears possible. That chance will run a touch lower as we move into the overnight period. Overnight lows will run in the lower 70s.
Flood Watch issued for parts of the News 5 area
ALERTS – Today there is a Flood Watch for some areas…Those generally south of the highway 84 corridor are under another Flood Watch until 6 PM for the potential of flooding rains later today. RAINFALL AND FLOODING – Moving into the afternoon, rain chances will be on the...
South Mobile County hit hard with rain, flooding
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was one downpour after another across the NBC 15 viewing area on Thursday. South Mobile County from the Grand Bay area down to Bayou La Batre was hit hard and seemed to have had enough, but Mother Nature said otherwise. “Gods going to let...
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
Flash floods cause traffic backups in Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County drivers are struggling on flooded roads and for most vacationers, their trips to the Gulf Coast were ruined by the recent rainfall. The rain has been non-stop for two months straight in Baldwin County. The flooding has become a major concern for coastal cities as well as tourism. […]
Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Massive hole on Azalea Road sidewalk: "Someone could really get hurt"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the rain was coming down hard in Mobile earlier today, a massive hole appeared in a sidewalk on Azalea Road. Officials say the hole appeared because of a clean break on a water line that feeds a fire hydrant and meter to a nearby apartment complex. The influx of water from the broken line and the rain caused another leak in the city storm drain. Officials say the repairs have been made, but people who use this sidewalk say the situation is concerning.
Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
