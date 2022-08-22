MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the rain was coming down hard in Mobile earlier today, a massive hole appeared in a sidewalk on Azalea Road. Officials say the hole appeared because of a clean break on a water line that feeds a fire hydrant and meter to a nearby apartment complex. The influx of water from the broken line and the rain caused another leak in the city storm drain. Officials say the repairs have been made, but people who use this sidewalk say the situation is concerning.

