Dallas Hoskins
3d ago
great job men! VERY RESPECTFUL YOUNG MEN. HATS OFF TO THOSE YOUNG SOLDIERS.THATS THE ROME HIGH WOLVES AT ITS BEST! GOD BLESS Y'ALL
7
More than a dozen Rome High School students arrested for fighting, part of nationwide trend
ROME, Ga. - Underage rage at Rome High School has led to classroom chaos. Rome police say officers have responded to multiple fights at the school over the last several days. Those fights landed 17 students in cuffs, charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. "What starts...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple school fights just weeks into new school year
Rome High School has seen a 200 percent increase in fights on campus since the start of the new school year. One expert says it is a trend seen around the country.
10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
ROME, Ga. — Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday. The fight was the fourth at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for participating in...
wrganews.com
Rome/Floyd LOST Meeting Canceled
****According to a press release, the LOST committee scheduled for Friday, August 26th has been canceled. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring met once again on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. Once again,...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
wrganews.com
Floyd County Receives Awards at State APWA Banquet
Representatives from Floyd County recently attended the American Public Works Association (APWA) Annual Awards Banquet for 2021 where Floyd County received three awards. The State Chapter recognizes outstanding achievements for employees, managers, and for projects. Manager of the Year for Public Fleet was awarded to Brad Walker (award received by Ben Brooks). Manager of the Year for Public Right of Way was awarded to Eric Sexton. Project of the Year (< $5 Million) was awarded to County Manager Jamie McCord for the recently completed work to extend and improve Shady Lane – a 2013 SPLOST project that required coordination and support from Floyd County, the City of Rome, and residents of Shady Lane.
wrganews.com
Rome Police report: Majorie T. Greene Swatted a Second Time
On August 25, 2022, at about 2:53 AM Rome Police officers responded to a second “swatting: call at the residence of Majorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second time in 2 days, Rome police say
ROME, Ga. — Rome police say U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home has been swatted twice in as many days. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had killed their family and was threatening to commit suicide early Thursday morning. Officers say the...
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
wrganews.com
Rome Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said Commissioner Mark...
wrganews.com
Rome/Floyd Local Sales Tax Revenues to be discussed again Wednesday
Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring will once again try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. The Local Option Sales Tax Committee will meet on Wednesday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, starting at 2 p.m.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Comments / 3