Rome, GA

Comments / 3

Dallas Hoskins
3d ago

great job men! VERY RESPECTFUL YOUNG MEN. HATS OFF TO THOSE YOUNG SOLDIERS.THATS THE ROME HIGH WOLVES AT ITS BEST! GOD BLESS Y'ALL

7
wrganews.com

Rome/Floyd LOST Meeting Canceled

****According to a press release, the LOST committee scheduled for Friday, August 26th has been canceled. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring met once again on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. Once again,...
wrganews.com

Floyd County Receives Awards at State APWA Banquet

Representatives from Floyd County recently attended the American Public Works Association (APWA) Annual Awards Banquet for 2021 where Floyd County received three awards. The State Chapter recognizes outstanding achievements for employees, managers, and for projects. Manager of the Year for Public Fleet was awarded to Brad Walker (award received by Ben Brooks). Manager of the Year for Public Right of Way was awarded to Eric Sexton. Project of the Year (< $5 Million) was awarded to County Manager Jamie McCord for the recently completed work to extend and improve Shady Lane – a 2013 SPLOST project that required coordination and support from Floyd County, the City of Rome, and residents of Shady Lane.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police report: Majorie T. Greene Swatted a Second Time

On August 25, 2022, at about 2:53 AM Rome Police officers responded to a second “swatting: call at the residence of Majorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home...
ROME, GA
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Rome Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said Commissioner Mark...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome/Floyd Local Sales Tax Revenues to be discussed again Wednesday

Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring will once again try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. The Local Option Sales Tax Committee will meet on Wednesday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, starting at 2 p.m.
ROME, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE

