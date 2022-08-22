Read full article on original website
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: A storm surge of lawsuits will batter an underperforming insurance industry
Maybe there’s always something of a Friday rush at many courthouses, as people file lawsuits or petitions or documents that have a deadline for official processing. But for the many parishes in western Louisiana, the courthouses might be more than ordinarily busy today. And it’s not a happy day...
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WDSU
Louisiana nursing home residents reach settlement in Hurricane Ida evacuation class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement in a case involving nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was on behalf of over 800 nursing home residents. Attorneys for the victims announced that the proposed settlement totals between $12 million...
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
theadvocate.com
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell
For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
wbrz.com
After woman was denied abortion for baby with deadly diagnosis, attorney blames Louisiana's 'vague' laws
BATON ROUGE - The attorney representing a Louisiana mother whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality wants Louisiana legislators to hold a special session clarifying its abortion laws after the woman was denied the procedure. Attorney Ben Crump spoke alongside Nancy Davis, whose unborn child is diagnosed with Acrania,...
theadvocate.com
St. Francisville sewer system out of compliance again. City waiting on permits to build new plant.
As far as the town of St. Francisville’s sewer system is concerned, the inevitable has happened, an engineer told the Board of Aldermen Aug. 23. Town engineer Bianca Hillhouse said the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a formal order notifying the town that the sewer system is out of compliance with environmental regulations and the town must take corrective action.
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
FBI said to be probing LCG drainage contractor, potential relationship with Mayor-President Josh Guillory
The FBI is scrutinizing the company at the heart of two controversial LCG drainage projects and its potential relationship with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, according to three people who have been questioned by federal agents. The agency is taking a “global” approach, according to those who voluntarily sat for interviews,...
theadvocate.com
Grand jury indicts suspects in three Lafayette Parish homicides
A Lafayette grand jury handed up indictments in three 2022 homicide cases on Wednesday. Kendrick Jones, 18, of Houston, Texas, and Khadarian Simmons, 18, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Granger and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
cenlanow.com
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
NOLA.com
Louisiana lawmakers say hospital 'grossly misinterpreted' law that allows exceptions to abortion ban
After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing this statement today...
L'Observateur
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
