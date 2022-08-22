ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
DUSON, LA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Waffle House
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville man accused of terrorizing Lafourche Parish woman with threats to shoot her and her family

An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them. Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ABBEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case

A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

