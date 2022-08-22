Read full article on original website
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
Man left in serious condition after late night shooting on N. 17th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late on Wednesday night. Officers arrived in the 200 block of N 17th St. at approximately 10 p.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. That man was taken to a local...
One dead, another injured in Marigny Circle incident
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say a man died and a woman was injured in an incident that happened Tuesday night.
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run
Eric Simar's body has been found, and deputies have arrested an Estherwood woman and accused her in the crash that led to his death.
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting; neighbors say gunfire in area is common
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Police said Kevonta Veals, 24, died in the shooting. They added a woman, who is expected to survive, was taken to...
1 dead in daylight shooting in violence-stricken area near Plank Road: 'This has to stop'
A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a mid-day shooting on Madison Avenue near Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police said. The deadly incident marked the 66th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said police were dispatched to the scene...
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing Lafourche Parish woman with threats to shoot her and her family
An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them. Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Daughter of Breaux Bridge hit-and-run victim speaks on her mother’s death [VIDEO]
In early August, the body of Camille Angelle was found in a Breaux Bridge ditch after being struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.
Lafayette Police arrest Opelousas man who allegedly exposed himself at restaurant
Man wanted for exposing himself at Lafayette restaurant
UPDATE: Police Make Arrest After Suspect Who Exposed Himself in Lafayette Restaurant Returned the Next Day
Lafayette Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Wedlock of Opelousas after he returned to the same restaurant a day after he allegedly exposed himself inside of the Ambassador Caffery establishment.
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Estherwood woman
An Estherwood woman arrested for the hit and run death of a man reported missing.
Deputies looking for suspect accused of shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
