Kentucky State

WTVQ

Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
KFVS12

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
Jake Wells

Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
kentuckytoday.com

COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
WBKO

Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking for healthcare workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are a healthcare worker and still have student loans, the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking to help you with your payments. Since it was created in 2003, the program has been a useful recruitment and retention tool addressing workforce shortages in rural and underserved locations in the state.
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
wsiu.org

Candidates for governor talk agriculture policy in Lexington

Illinois candidates for governor talked agriculture policy at an ag sector roundtable Wednesday attended by more than 100 industry leaders. The session was held in McLean County at Shuler Farms in rural Lexington. Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker showed some differences on ag policy...
99.5 WKDQ

Why These Kentucky Invaders are Tough to Conquer [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
z975.com

Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?

A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
hazard-herald.com

Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

