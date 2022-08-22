Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
wdrb.com
Medical experts say patients delaying routine health exams as pandemic continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local medical experts say more people have been neglecting to keep up with routine physicals and medical exams during the pandemic, which could cause problems if a diagnosis is delayed. "I'm seeing that a lot," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, a primary care physician with Norton Healthcare....
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
KFVS12
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Study: Kentucky students have 7th most student debt in US
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, total outstanding college loan debt amounted to around $1.61 trillion.
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alert issued for new dangerous drug mix called 'Tranq Dope' in the Tri-State
'Tranq Dope' is a narcotics mixture involving the tranquilizer Xylazine, a sedative veterinarians use on animals.
WBKO
Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking for healthcare workers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are a healthcare worker and still have student loans, the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking to help you with your payments. Since it was created in 2003, the program has been a useful recruitment and retention tool addressing workforce shortages in rural and underserved locations in the state.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance
Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
wsiu.org
Candidates for governor talk agriculture policy in Lexington
Illinois candidates for governor talked agriculture policy at an ag sector roundtable Wednesday attended by more than 100 industry leaders. The session was held in McLean County at Shuler Farms in rural Lexington. Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker showed some differences on ag policy...
What student loan forgiveness means for Kentucky
Kentuckians are looking at billions in student loan debt relief after the White House announced its student loan forgiveness plan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
Why These Kentucky Invaders are Tough to Conquer [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
z975.com
Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?
A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
hazard-herald.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 4