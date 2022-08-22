ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Gary Busey accused of sexually assaulting women during photoshoot at Cherry Hill convention

 4 days ago

Gary Busey facing sexual assault charges following Cherry Hill horror convention 02:15

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Actor Gary Busey will be returning to the Garden State to face a judge. He is charged with sexually assaulting female fans during a horror movie convention in Cherry Hill.

The actor is facing several sexual assault charges for those allegations. New documents reveal the extent of the allegations.

New details disclose what some might call horrifying allegations made against Busey during a convention for horror lovers.

A celebrity photoshoot turned into the scene of a crime in Cherry Hill. New details Monday disclose what some might call horrifying allegations made against actor Gary Busey during a convention for horror lovers.

Busey attended the three-day Monster-Mania Convention at the DoubleTree hotel from Aug. 12 to 14.

As he was meeting fans, detectives with Cherry Hill police were called to the hotel on reports the 78-year-old came too close for comfort.

Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News say two victims on location reported being sexually assaulted by the actor during photoshoots.

One victim alleged Busey placed his face near her chest and asked her where she got them before attempting to unlatch her bra strap.

The second victim reported he grabbed her in an intimate area.

The next day, detectives say a father came forward saying his daughter was inappropriately touched as well.

Eyewitness News asked a lawyer about the charges.

"They might want to send a message and some serious jail time if the facts near out and he did do this," attorney Keir Bradford-Grey said.

The probable cause statement says detectives then made contact with Busey, who initially denied groping anyone, before asking detectives to apologize to the victims.

Officials say he then asked detectives to talk to the victims out of pursuing complaints, as well as claiming that "sometimes it is possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part."

"This is not just one or two people, this is now a few people that have complained about the same thing around the same time they were with him so this is going to be a tough one for him," Bradford-Grey said.

Bradford-Grey is a partner with Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoades law firm. She is formerly Philly's chief public defender.

She says a quick response by local officials may prompt others to come forward.

"We've seen these things are taken more seriously because women have the right to be protected but also respected," Bradford-Grey said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the actor's representatives but we've yet to hear back. He's due back in this area by the end of the month for a hearing on the charges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
