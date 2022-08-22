Selena Gomez shares cute moment with little sister Gracie: Watch the video

Selena Gomez is the best big sister out there.

The "Only Murders in the Building" actress took to TikTok over the weekend to share a throwback video of herself and her little sister Gracie at an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

In the 13-second clip, Gomez is seen wearing a "Sour Tour" bucket hat and singing the lyrics to Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License" along with Gracie.

Before the clip ends, the two share a heartfelt hug.

Gomez's video has since racked up more than 5.7 million views and garnered 1.3 million likes and thousands of comments.

"Actually crying in the club rn 🥺," the official Hulu TikTok account wrote in a comment.

"Definitely [a] core memory that will be with her forever," one fan commented.

Katie Welch, the chief marketing officer for Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, also chimed in. "So sweet!" she wrote, alongside a smiling hearts emoji.

Even the official Barbie account couldn't help but be swayed by the sweet footage. "L💗VE this so much," the company wrote in the comments.