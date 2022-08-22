Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO