Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Obituary, Donald Lawrence Lloyd
Donald passed away 8/11/2022 at home in Melbourne, Fl. He was born 05/21/1940 in BayShore, NY and spent his early years in Bayport, NY. In 1957, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1961. He made his home in Pawling, NY and was employed by Yonkers Contracting Company as a General Superintendent for over 30 years. He retired to Melbourne, FL in 2002 and enjoyed traveling, fishing, and horse racing.
Obituary, Katharine Coon Dunlop
Katharine Coon Dunlop, 87, a lifelong resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Dunlop taught kindergarten at Berlin Central School and then 2nd and 3rd Grade at Webutuck Central School and Millbrook Elementary School for 35 years. She also owned and operated Katherine C. Dunlop Realty in Amenia for 50 years.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
State Police arrest California man for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree
State Police arrest California man for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a...
County Participating in Statewide STOP-DWI Labor Day Crackdown Enforcement Effort
County Participating in Statewide STOP-DWI Labor Day Crackdown Enforcement Effort. Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced law enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County agencies are participating in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving this Labor Day weekend. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign is currently underway and will conclude following Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5th.
