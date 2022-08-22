Read full article on original website
Updated road detours in Kalamazoo area needed for natural gas improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — And a couple more road closure notes for the Kalamazoo area to keep in mind for Monday, August 29. Nazareth Road between Gull Road and East Main Street will be closed to traffic as Consumers Energy continues maintenance work on a gas transmission pipeline that runs parallel to Nazareth Road.
Emmett Township DPS release details of fatal Monday motorcycle/SUV crash
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was killed this week when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on East Columbia Avenue near Inn Road. The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety have released details of the Monday morning crash. They say their officers were dispatched at...
Kalamazoo County names new deputy county administrator for external services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Administrator/Controller Kevin A. Catlin has appointed Lyndi Warner as the new Deputy County Administrator for External Services. The announcement was made in a press release from the county on Friday, August 26. Warner has served as the Interim Deputy County Administrator...
Man who paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer in crash arrested and charged in court
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver involved in the crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Tom Maher has been arrested and charged. According to court records, 31-year-old Deymeon Marcel Todd of Cooper Township was charged on Wednesday, August 24, with operating while intoxicated...
One man shoot, two others arrested on weapons charges in overnight incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo police are piecing together information on a shooting incident overnight. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old male arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle of interest was discovered during the investigation.
