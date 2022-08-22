ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Updated road detours in Kalamazoo area needed for natural gas improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — And a couple more road closure notes for the Kalamazoo area to keep in mind for Monday, August 29. Nazareth Road between Gull Road and East Main Street will be closed to traffic as Consumers Energy continues maintenance work on a gas transmission pipeline that runs parallel to Nazareth Road.
One man shoot, two others arrested on weapons charges in overnight incident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo police are piecing together information on a shooting incident overnight. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old male arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle of interest was discovered during the investigation.
