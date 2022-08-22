Read full article on original website
3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
Arrest in burning car Escambia Co. homicide, convicted felon charged with 2nd degree murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have arrested a person Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Erress Blvd. on Aug. 16, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies responded to Erress Boulevard and Sante Fe Circle where a man was found dead […]
Funeral arrangements set for officer killed in Baldwin County crash
The funeral arrangements for the Mount Vernon police officer who was killed in a crash while on his way home to Foley.
MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A mobile home fire claimed the lives of two boys, ages 4 and 2, in south Mobile County Thursday night. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at a home on Magnolia Road off Two Mile Road in Irvington. According to Sgt....
Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own. “One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving […]
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
Woman shot in neck at Chimes Way, Pensacola man arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon. […]
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
Mobile Co. jury finds man guilty of theft, rammed girlfriend’s vehicle with stolen truck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found one man guilty of theft after he used a stolen pickup to ram his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. William Williams was found guilty of Theft of Property-First Degree for a crime that happened back in 2020. Williams stole a pickup truck Dec. 23, 2020, from a Food […]
Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
Prichard Police looking for burglary suspect, home broken into 3 times
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is looking for a man who they believe was involved in several burglaries. Prichard Police believe the man burglarized several homes in the Bronner Street community. One home was broken into three times, with around $2,000 worth of tools stolen. Investigators obtained security images of the burglary […]
