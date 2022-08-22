Read full article on original website
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Experts say the Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal is not a 'hypersonic weapon.' Here's why
In March this year, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to pump Russia's position as a defense supplier, Sandboxx News reported last week. Hypersonic weapons are the...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Eye Opener: President Biden says MAGA Republicans are "destroying America"
President Biden goes on the attack ahead of the midterms, accusing Donald Trump's allies of "destroying America." Also, the Justice Department is set to release new information Friday about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
Zelenskyy says Russia's actions at nuclear plant put world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" in surprise U.N. address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise remote address on Wednesday during a U.N. Security Council meeting, accusing Russia of putting the world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" by taking military action near Europe's largest nuclear plant. The meeting, which commemorated Ukraine Independence Day and marked six months of...
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Spain allows suspected gunman to be euthanized before trial, angering victims
Spain's assisted suicide law is in the spotlight after doctors allowed the death of a former security guard who faced trial for having allegedly stormed his former workplace a year ago, shooting and wounding three people and later a police officer. Eugen Sabau, known in Spain as "the Tarragona gunman,"...
U.S. confirms death of another American in Ukraine
An American citizen has been killed in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Newsweek first reported the latest death of a U.S. national amid the war, citing claims by a Russian official who said online that an American volunteer was killed fighting alongside Ukraine's military.
BBC
Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers
Russia's president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country's armed forces in the coming months. Currently Russia has a limit of just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff. Vladimir Putin's decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country,...
Americans urged to leave Ukraine amid fears of renewed Russian attacks
The US government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities ahead of Ukrainian independence day.
Ukraine economy could grow by 15.5% in 2023 after deep fall - minister
KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy should stabilise over the coming year and expand by as much as 15.5% in 2023, depending on military developments in the war against Russia that began on Feb. 24, the country's economy minister told Reuters in an interview.
BBC
Ukraine war: UK imports no fuel from Russia for first time on record
The UK imported no fuel from Russia in June for the first time on record, according to official figures. Imports of goods from Russia also fell to £33m in June, the lowest level since records began in January 1997, the Office for National Statics (ONS) said. Western nations have...
Russian security service accuses Ukraine of Darya Dugina's murder
Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Russian-controlled nuclear power plant temporarily shut off from electric grid
Many feared catastrophe after a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine was disconnected from the electric grid Thursday. It has been since restored, but the moment is sparking fears about what could happen if fighting at the plant doesn't end. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBS News Mornings" with more as Russia looks to boost its recruitment and a defector tells his story.
Zelenskiy urges world to force Russia from nuclear site after incident
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president urged the world to act much faster to force Russian troops to vacate Europe's largest nuclear power plant after the site was cut from electricity for hours in an incident he said risked an international radiation disaster.
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022
Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
