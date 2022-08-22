ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Debora Patta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ukraine War#Russian#Ukrainian
CBS News

Zelenskyy says Russia's actions at nuclear plant put world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" in surprise U.N. address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise remote address on Wednesday during a U.N. Security Council meeting, accusing Russia of putting the world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" by taking military action near Europe's largest nuclear plant. The meeting, which commemorated Ukraine Independence Day and marked six months of...
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S. confirms death of another American in Ukraine

An American citizen has been killed in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Newsweek first reported the latest death of a U.S. national amid the war, citing claims by a Russian official who said online that an American volunteer was killed fighting alongside Ukraine's military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers

Russia's president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country's armed forces in the coming months. Currently Russia has a limit of just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff. Vladimir Putin's decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country,...
MILITARY
CBS News

Russian-controlled nuclear power plant temporarily shut off from electric grid

Many feared catastrophe after a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine was disconnected from the electric grid Thursday. It has been since restored, but the moment is sparking fears about what could happen if fighting at the plant doesn't end. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBS News Mornings" with more as Russia looks to boost its recruitment and a defector tells his story.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022

Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy