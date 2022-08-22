ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

GOP, Dems seek political boost from student loan debt plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — To Democrats championing the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan, it was the long-awaited delivery of one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises. To Republicans — and even some in the president’s own party — it was an ill-advised move that was unfair to those who had diligently paid back their loans or decided not to go to college. In the student debt relief plan, both parties see an opportunity to boost their own political message ahead of the critical November midterm elections. While Democrats contended that the loan forgiveness would provide a lifeline for struggling working-class families, Republicans charged that it’s a giveaway to the “elites.” For the midterms, the elitist rhetoric tactic “plays right in line with the GOP’s current brand of grievance and victimization politics,” conservative strategist Chip Felkel said, “giving them another rallying point to fire up their base and maybe attract some like-minded independents who see this action as ‘unfair.’”
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Dow Drops to Session Lows as Fed Chair Powell Warns of Pain

U.S. stocks closed at session lows on Friday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell more than 3 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3.03 percent, the S&P 500 sliding 3.37 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 3.94 percent. Michael Jones, the chairman and CEO at Caravel Concepts, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy