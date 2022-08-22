Read full article on original website
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Vinsetta Garage strikes deal with Berkley to resolve parking drama
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The hubbub over parking at Vinsetta Garage in Berkley is a step closer to being silenced - but the decision which was approved by the city, remains controversial with some houses being torn down to do it. The city’s planning commission approved a site plan...
53-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer County, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a 53-year-old Otter Lake man in Lapeer. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling west on Barnes Lake failed to [..]
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
Magnet Fishermen Discover a Landmine in Michigan’s Flint River
People are hauling all kinds of weaponry out of America’s waterbodies these days. Illegal rockets, long guns, handguns, there’s no shortage of firepower laying at the bottom of various rivers, lakes, and coasts. Some of these items are like-new, others are rusted out and almost unidentifiable, just slime-ridden blobs of armaments past.
Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down.
31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say
PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.
Smash-and-Grab at Detroit (MI) Pot Growing Operation Sparks Fire that Burns Several Businesses
Someone smashed a pickup truck through the doors of a marijuana grow operation in Detroit early Tuesday morning. The would-be robbers reportedly did not manage to steal anything, but they did set off a fire that damaged several nearby businesses. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of...
Best Kept Secret in Port Huron: Blue Water Council on Aging
Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.
Otter Lake man seriously injured in crash north of Lapeer
Police say a 53-year-old man ran a stop sign at the intersection of M-24 and Barnes Lake Road in Lapeer County into the path of a semi-truck. 53-year-old seriously injured after semi-truck and pickup crash. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling west...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
