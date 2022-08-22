ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Need Another Reason to Exercise? It Could Protect You from COVID-19

By Jamie Ducharme
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWHGf_0hR93WBZ00

Regular physical activity may help protect you from severe COVID-19—and could even keep you from getting infected, according to a research review published Aug. 22 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

“It’s time to consider exercise as medicine,” says co-author Yasmin Ezzatvar, a doctor of physical therapy and a nursing instructor at Spain’s University of Valencia. “This is more evidence to really affirm that.”

The researchers analyzed 16 previously published studies that looked for associations between physical activity and COVID-19 outcomes. These studies included more than 1.8 million adults in all, and most relied on participants self-reporting their exercise habits. Most of the studies were conducted in 2020 and early 2021, before COVID-19 vaccines became widely available.

Compared to people who didn’t exercise much, active people were about 36% less likely to be hospitalized and 43% less likely to die if they caught the virus. People who got at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous movement each week— the amount recommended by U.S. public-health officials —had the best protection, the researchers found.

In some ways, that finding is obvious. Exercise is consistently linked to good health and longevity , and it can help prevent or manage chronic conditions that put people at risk of COVID-19 complications, such as diabetes and heart disease.

More surprisingly, active people were also about 11% less likely to get infected compared to those who were more sedentary, the researchers concluded—which suggests that exercise itself may be protective .

Read More : These Apps Pay You in Crypto for Working Out

“Regular physical activity can contribute to a more effective immune response,” Ezzatvar says. “It can provide enhanced immunity to [many] infections, not only COVID.”

The paper does not provide proof that exercise is causing these effects—only that it’s linked to better COVID-19 outcomes. There could be other explanations for the trends, such as differences in lifestyle, viral exposure, and socioeconomic status between active and sedentary people. Most of the included studies were also published well before Omicron became dominant and when most people were not vaccinated, so it’s difficult to generalize the findings to the present.

One other potential caveat: if you happen to be exercising next to someone who already has COVID-19, your workout routine may not save you from getting sick. A small study published in May found that someone doing high-intensity exercise emits about 132 times as many aerosols per minute as they do at rest—which is bad news if your treadmill neighbor happens to have the virus.

Still, exercise is “100%” recommended for most people, Ezzatvar says. “It is good for your health—not only for COVID [protection], but also your mental health and your physical health.”

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

What’s the Best Exercise for Blood Sugar?

First, a little motivational reality: Nearly two out of five American adults – 96 million of us – have prediabetes, according to the latest U.S. government estimate. As the name implies, prediabetes is a kind of metabolic purgatory. It means you have chronically elevated blood sugar, and you’re on the road to type 2 diabetes if you don’t bring it under control.
FITNESS
The Hill

Here’s how often you should exercise

Researchers conducted a four-week training study where three groups performed an arm resistance exercise to compare changes in muscle strength and thickness. The groups performed “maximal voluntary eccentric bicep contractions” on a machine that measures muscle strength in each muscle contraction. The group that performed six contractions five...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Linus Mental Health#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Linus Covid#Diseases#Covid 19#University Of Valencia
CNN

Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health

When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
WORKOUTS
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans

In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Longevity
WebMD

COVID Experience Could Affect Fall Booster Immunity

Aug. 24, 2022 – Americans could have different immune responses to the latest COVID-19 vaccines this fall based on how they first experienced the coronavirus. The original vaccines and boosters, as well as prior infections, have created different layers of immunity in cities and communities across the nation. The version of the virus that people were first exposed to will likely dictate how they respond to new vaccines and variants, according to The Washington Post.
PHARMACEUTICALS
outsidemagazine

5 Stretches for Low Back Pain Relief

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I was playing with my son recently and threw out my back while we were wrestling. This wasn’t the first time...
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

How to Get the Most From Weight-Loss Medications

Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists have radically altered the weight loss landscape. Lost among the positive headlines is the sobering fact that Ozempic often leads to large amounts of lean tissue loss. With Ozempic, or any weight-loss treatment, exercise, nutrition, and sleep changes are necessary to preserve lean tissue. Treatment...
WEIGHT LOSS
TIME

COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effects on the Brain

COVID-19 has proven capable of affecting nearly every part of the body—including the brain. A study of 1.28 million people who had the disease, published Aug. 17 in the Lancet Psychiatry, sheds light on the often complex, and sometimes long-term, impacts of COVID-19 on the minds of kids and adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Antibiotics Before Invasive Dental Work Helpful in High-Risk Patients

Prophylactic antibiotics, when given to high-risk patients before they have invasive dental procedures, are linked to a lower likelihood of infective endocarditis (IE) in the month thereafter, according to an observational study that looked at nearly 4,800 IE cases. For decades, antibiotic therapy was used to address the potential for...
HEALTH
MedCity News

An audiologist’s take on the news that OTC hearing aids are on their way to consumers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids herald a new golden age for consumer access and affordability and will lead to improvements in technology innovation and public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing healthcare providers alike are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new finalized OTC rule. While nothing can replace the high-touch, hands on service delivery of a skilled licensed professional, OTC hearing aids will provide much needed relief to tens of millions of un- and under-served Americans suffering from perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss currently with limited and expensive options to treat their perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
HEALTH
TIME

TIME

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy