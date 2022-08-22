Read full article on original website
Fire Activity Increasing on SRLC After Marine Layer Lift, 80% Containment Held
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Major Roadwork Announced for Area Roadways from August 26th through September 1st
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning
Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
Railroad Trestle and Brush Burning in Fortuna
A brush fire and a railroad trestle are burning between the town of Fortuna and Hwy 101 near the 12th Street exit in the Palco lot, according to reports over the scanner. Access to the fire is from the 1400 block of Newburg Road in Fortuna. The Incident Commander requested...
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
Marian Patricia ‘Sue’ Tosten: Former Miss Humboldt, Member of the Grand Jury
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Sue Tosten passed away August 3, 2022 in Fortuna at the age of...
Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay
Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
Quakes, Aug. 25
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
[UPDATE] Vehicle Collision With a Bicyclist on Hwy 101 Near the 299 Interchange
About 10:20 p.m., a vehicle and a bicycle were in a collision on Hwy 101 near the intersection with Hwy 299. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, one man has back injuries and is in the roadway. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic slowing and backing up in both directions.
Heated Meeting Sparks Accusations of Dishonesty and Discrimination, Opening Rift Between Tribes and Humboldt County Planning Commission
Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio spent much of last week’s meeting expressing frustration and outrage. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said at one point about halfway through the three-hour meeting. “I mean, this is the craziest thing I’ve watched. I would say this is the most egregious thing that I have seen in 11 years on the planning commission … .”
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
