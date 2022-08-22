The National Women’s Soccer League opened its first free agency period Friday amid a dispute over which players are qualified. Players with expiring contracts and at least six years of service and are eligible for free agency for the first time under the collective bargaining agreement. The NWSL put out a list of 26 free agents, including national team players Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn.

