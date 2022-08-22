ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
The Associated Press

NWSL’s 1st free agency period opens with controversy

The National Women’s Soccer League opened its first free agency period Friday amid a dispute over which players are qualified. Players with expiring contracts and at least six years of service and are eligible for free agency for the first time under the collective bargaining agreement. The NWSL put out a list of 26 free agents, including national team players Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn.
