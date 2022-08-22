Read full article on original website
'This is just the beginning': Breonna Taylor's boyfriend reacts to Goodlett plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has released a video statement saying that former LMPD officer Kelly Goodlett's plea proves his constitutional rights were violated. "I've waited almost two-and-a-half years for today," Walker said in a video. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility...
LMPD releases body cam video in response to lawsuit claiming teen was informant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police released body camera video from the scene of a deadly shooting at the center of a mother's lawsuit against the department. Devor Stoner, 17, was killed last year and his mother believes it happened while he was working as a confidential informant. Police...
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 21-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on Westport Road last Friday. The coroner said the woman is Nayeli Cordova from Louisville. Cordova was found stabbed by the Louisville Metro Police Department in the 11000 block of Westport...
LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Louisville family remembers 17-year-old killed in high-speed crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a 17-year-old girlkilled last week in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Jazmyne Burden was a passenger inside a car speeding westbound down Central Avenue when the driver hit a utility pole and lost control at 7th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
Ex-officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer has become the first person to be convicted for charges related to Breonna Taylor's death. Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to one count of conspiracy. She admitted in court that she and Joshua Jaynes tried to cover...
Louisville activists call Goodlett plea deal 'a drop in the bucket' toward justice for Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than two years of demanding justice following the death of Breonna Taylor, local activists say former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Kelly Goodlett's guilty plea is a step in the right direction. On Tuesday, Goodlett pleaded guilty to two federal crimes. Under the plea...
Golden Alert canceled, missing Louisville woman with autism found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, police said the alert was canceled and Eleana has been found safe. Lyndon Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 20-year-old woman. Police say Eleana Paul was seen near 5900 Brandon Dunes Drive Wednesday around 11 a.m. As of...
31-year-old found dead near rail line in New Albany; police investigating
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating how a man died in New Albany. According to the New Albany Police Department, they were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line for reports of an injured man. When they...
Louisville Metro Corrections changing recruitment efforts to quell staffing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Corrections is making some changes to its recruitment efforts in hopes of drawing in more applicants. The jail is currently about 100 officers short. To help fill those positions, jail officials announced they will now be accepting lateral recruits, allowing current corrections officers to...
Lampposts removed from Seneca Park walking trail after possible vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Your next walk or run will be a little darker along a Seneca Park trail. A row of lampposts was damaged along Rock Creek Drive, in what neighbors believe was an act of vandalism. The lights have since been removed, making it harder to see when...
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
Kentucky Humane Society taking in 72 animals from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overwhelmed animal shelters in eastern Kentucky are getting some much-needed aid from the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS announced in a press release that they would be taking in 72 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky that have been affected by the flooding. Animals arrived at KHS...
All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
