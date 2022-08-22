ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 21-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on Westport Road last Friday. The coroner said the woman is Nayeli Cordova from Louisville. Cordova was found stabbed by the Louisville Metro Police Department in the 11000 block of Westport...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WLKY.com

LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Cps
WLKY.com

Louisville family remembers 17-year-old killed in high-speed crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a 17-year-old girlkilled last week in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Jazmyne Burden was a passenger inside a car speeding westbound down Central Avenue when the driver hit a utility pole and lost control at 7th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ex-officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer has become the first person to be convicted for charges related to Breonna Taylor's death. Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to one count of conspiracy. She admitted in court that she and Joshua Jaynes tried to cover...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy