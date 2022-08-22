LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.

