Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]
SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
$1 million bail set for Reno man accused of stealing car with children inside
The man charged with stealing a car at a Reno CVS with a 2-year-old and 8-month-old in the backseat is still in Washoe County jail on $1 million bail, according to court records. Jason Day, 48, is accused of jumping in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox as it idled outside the...
mynews4.com
Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
Sparks police fatally shoot suspect Monday night on Market Street
Sparks police responding to a "family disturbance" shot and killed a suspect in the area of 1600 Market Street on Monday night, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. According to a news release, the suspect was armed with a knife when police opened fire. The sheriff's...
CBS News
Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada
Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen
Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office reported a motor vehicle collision in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday. According to the officials, a woman and her husband were sitting at the side of the road listening to the performance by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena when the woman was struck by a vehicle.
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs.
kkoh.com
Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app for iPhones and Android smartphones to get sheriff’s office information. This includes notifications about emergencies and otter events; get local government information, crime statistics and other information. “You can submit a tip, locate sex...
mynews4.com
Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]
WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
