Chicopee man with court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 21-year-old Chicopee man, arrested last weekend for illegal dirt bike riding while he was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, is now behind bars while he awaits prosecution. Bail was set at $1,000 in District Court for Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz while he awaits prosecution on both the dirt-bike-related...
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
John Larder, Springfield man with over 100 past arraignments, out on $500 bail
A 51-year-old Springfield man with 104 arraignments was released from Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow after posting a $500 bail on Wednesday. Springfield police arrested John Larder on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100.
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Stephen Opalenik, 64, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court. According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, he was located inside of a greenhouse...
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
‘Ice Cream with the Mayor’ returns to Chicopee (photos)
CHICOPEE — Siblings Brayden, Macie and Aubree Kalisch of Chicopee got a scoop on civic pride along with their bowls of ice cream as Mayor John Vieau chatted them up during “Ice Cream with the Mayor.”. Back after a hiatus during the pandemic, the event at the Chicopee...
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Massachusetts troopers seize 5 guns during traffic stops in Springfield and Chicopee
The Massachusetts State Police seized five illegal firearms during traffic stops in Springfield and Chicopee in the last three weeks.
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
