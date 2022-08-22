ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Meet the men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
WTHI

TH South girls golf beat TH North and Northview

Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview girls golf team all competed Thursday at Forest Park in Brazil. South came out on top with a team score of 162, Northview was second with a 170 and THN placed third with a 173.
WTHI

Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
#Isu#Football Team#Football Players#American Football
WTWO/WAWV

ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU […]
wgnradio.com

Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana

Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
WTHI

Rose-Hulman awarded nationwide honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before the school year even starts, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is celebrating some excellent news. The Princeton Review recognized Rose as a highly ranked institute. It was ranked the top school for internships and science labs and third in best career services and student support.
TODAY.com

3 Indiana State University students die in fiery accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the school. There were five people in the vehicle, all believed to be ISU students, including “several football players,” the university said. “This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU...
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
