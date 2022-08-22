Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
WTHI
Barr-Reeve volleyball stays perfect with road win at Linton
After dropping the first set the Barr-Reeve volleyball team rallied to win 3-1 at Linton. The Lady Vikings are now 5-0 on the season.
WTHI
TH South girls golf beat TH North and Northview
Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview girls golf team all competed Thursday at Forest Park in Brazil. South came out on top with a team score of 162, Northview was second with a 170 and THN placed third with a 173.
WTHI
Kyarra DeGroote scores twice in West Vigo girls soccer win over Northview
The West Vigo girls soccer team won at home 4-0 over Northview. Junior Kyarra DeGroote had two goals for the Lady Vikings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
WTHI
Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash. According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday. Lucas Bishop says he doesn't...
Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says
A group of Indiana State University students, including football players, were driving as fast as 90 miles per hour before their fatal crash, one survivor told police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alcohol, speeding factors in crash that killed, injured Indiana State University football players
RILEY — Alcohol consumption, speeding, and conditions caused by rain may have played a role in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others. A crash report made by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy states the five occupants of the car were on their way back […]
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU […]
WTHI
'I just said, we need to help these people' Good Samaritan helps rescue two ISU students in fatal crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lucas Bishop says he did what he thinks anyone else would have. "I just thought it was the humane thing to do," Bishop said. Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili Caleb VanHooser, Omarian Dixon, and John Moore were all ISU students. Four of them were football players.
wgnradio.com
Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana
Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
"It's the best feeling in the world" A new special education teacher is helping kids with special needs adjust to going back to school
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Going back to school can be a challenging time for students, especially for those with special needs. But, at Brightside Academy in Paris, Illinois, a hometown teacher is making the world of difference. As soon as Allison Blystone's students walk through the doors, she's hard at...
wbiw.com
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
WTHI
Rose-Hulman awarded nationwide honors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before the school year even starts, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is celebrating some excellent news. The Princeton Review recognized Rose as a highly ranked institute. It was ranked the top school for internships and science labs and third in best career services and student support.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
TODAY.com
3 Indiana State University students die in fiery accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the school. There were five people in the vehicle, all believed to be ISU students, including “several football players,” the university said. “This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU...
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Comments / 0