Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the Numbers
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Affordable after-school options for families
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With kids heading back to the classroom, many families will rely on after-school childcare. “This is a home away from home at times,” said Marquita Saez, a counselor at Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Saez and her daughter, Alani, are fixtures at the Springfield Boys...
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. “This is not a year fix. This is a multiyear fix,” said Tom Scott, executive director...
Free back to school supplies, haircuts at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield
The Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield was buzzing with families attending a back to school event hosted by the Back-to-School Brighter Initiative. The event got students excited for the start of school, offering free haircuts, backpacks, food and more.
Schools preparing to respond to COVID-19 as new year approaches
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This upcoming school year will mark the third that students and staff will contend with COVID-19 in the classroom. “We’re trying to find the right balance of like minimizing disruptions and finding the right levels of comfort,” said Modesto Montero, executive director of Libertas Academy Charter School.
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. We are headed over to Phoenix Charter Academy in Springfield to surprise Nana Shirley. She has...
Boy celebrates new arm from Shriner’s Hospital as Friendly’s ‘Scoopmaster’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local boy had a chance to live out a dream on Thursday. Ian Stratton, 12, showed off his new “hero arm” and his love of ice cream at Friendly’s. Stratton recently received a new arm as he’s being treated at Shriner’s Hospital...
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
Animal sanctuary in Westfield welcomes children for summer fun on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its annual Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at 232 Montgomery Rd., Westfield, and entry is free for animal lovers, both big and small. Donations are always appreciated. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3...
Northampton School Committee contemplates mask policy for new school year
NORTHAMPTON – After a meticulous three-hour discussion, the Northampton School Committee officially approved a tentative mask policy to start the school year, with the caveat that the committee will revisit the policy during their Sept. 8 meeting to discuss any changes. On Aug. 15, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary...
Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road
WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Fostering animals is an option instead of adopting
Many pets taken in at Dakin Humane Society need more help before they are ready for their new home.
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Springfield area survey finds formerly incarcerated residents struggling to find housing, employment
A new local survey is shedding light on the challenges people face when they're going from jail to a job.
Ahead of fall and winter seasons, COVID-19 still a concern for some educators in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - The school year will be very different this year for former North High teacher Melissa Verdier. "I think the first day of school might be a bit tough for me," Verdier said. "It's going to be the first time in 20 years that I'm not in front of students."
2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
College students, officials react to possible decision on student loan forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a big decision on student loan forgiveness this week before monthly loan payments are set resume at the end of the month. The possible decision has many people talking and wondering if he will cancel more than $10,000 per borrower, in addition to extending the pause that has been in place since early on in the pandemic.
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
