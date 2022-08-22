ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Affordable after-school options for families

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With kids heading back to the classroom, many families will rely on after-school childcare. “This is a home away from home at times,” said Marquita Saez, a counselor at Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Saez and her daughter, Alani, are fixtures at the Springfield Boys...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. “This is not a year fix. This is a multiyear fix,” said Tom Scott, executive director...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Schools preparing to respond to COVID-19 as new year approaches

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This upcoming school year will mark the third that students and staff will contend with COVID-19 in the classroom. “We’re trying to find the right balance of like minimizing disruptions and finding the right levels of comfort,” said Modesto Montero, executive director of Libertas Academy Charter School.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. We are headed over to Phoenix Charter Academy in Springfield to surprise Nana Shirley. She has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Northampton School Committee contemplates mask policy for new school year

NORTHAMPTON – After a meticulous three-hour discussion, the Northampton School Committee officially approved a tentative mask policy to start the school year, with the caveat that the committee will revisit the policy during their Sept. 8 meeting to discuss any changes. On Aug. 15, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
FOX 61

Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
PLYMOUTH, CT
westernmassnews.com

College students, officials react to possible decision on student loan forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a big decision on student loan forgiveness this week before monthly loan payments are set resume at the end of the month. The possible decision has many people talking and wondering if he will cancel more than $10,000 per borrower, in addition to extending the pause that has been in place since early on in the pandemic.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

