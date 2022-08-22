SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a big decision on student loan forgiveness this week before monthly loan payments are set resume at the end of the month. The possible decision has many people talking and wondering if he will cancel more than $10,000 per borrower, in addition to extending the pause that has been in place since early on in the pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO