Beyond baseball: Yordan's family watches him in person for 1st time
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez nervously looked up into the stands at Minute Maid Park just prior to Tuesday’s game against the Twins in search of a familiar face in an unfamiliar spot. This was a big day for the family, considering it was the first time his parents and his 14-year-old brother were going to see him play professional baseball.
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
Hottest hitting prospect from each team
We’re coming up on the end of a long season in Minor League Baseball. The High-A and Single-A seasons come to a close on Sept. 11, with Double-A following on Sept. 18 and Triple-A on Sept. 28. After nearly five months of constant play, some hitters might be excused for tiring and slowing down in the final stretch.
Langeliers' first Coliseum HR adds silver lining to rough night
OAKLAND -- It’s rare to see a ball reach the second deck of the Coliseum. The spot is usually reserved for the game’s most prodigious sluggers. But majestic power is one of many tantalizing qualities Shea Langeliers brings to the table, so Thursday’s feat shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Orioles again lack support for Watkins' strong start
BALTIMORE -- Without John Means and without, arguably, Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles have struggled to stumble upon consistent, lengthy pitching. They seem to have found that in some form via Spenser Watkins, who turned in yet another revival start in a recent stretch full of them in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the White Sox at Camden Yards.
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
'He’s a menace': J-Ram's 20th multi-HR game keys win
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians are MLB’s youngest team and are in the middle of a playoff race. That generally is a combination for a lot of high-stress games. So a fairly stress-free afternoon delivered by the cornerstone of the franchise is a welcome thing, indeed. Veteran third baseman...
Sox drop 'heartbreaking' finale after being one out away
BALTIMORE -- If the White Sox can't find a way to earn a postseason berth in 2022, they will certainly look back on this night as a game they had a great chance to win but let slip through their fingers. Down to their last strike and trailing by one,...
Harper hits walk-off in rehab night after 2-homer game
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper is making a late-season run at International League MVP. The Phillies slugger went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs -- including a walk-off double -- in his second rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa. He is 5-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs in two rehab games.
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
Stowers' first HR gives O's life, sparks magic walk-off
BALTIMORE -- The moment immediately after rookie outfielder Kyle Stowers hit first base, his arms went flying, his helmet almost falling off his head. His emotions, in the best possible way, got the best of him. In a backyard baseball scenario, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect had just hit the first home run of his career … with two strikes … two outs … down one … off an elite All-Star closer … in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Add another Gallen: Starter's streak reaches new heights
KANSAS CITY -- It didn’t come easily, but Zac Gallen’s scoreless streak is still alive. With the aid of his team’s perfectly executed relay play in the third inning that saved a run, the D-backs right-hander went six scoreless innings Wednesday night against Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. Gallen departed with a 1-0 lead, but the Arizona bullpen gave up five runs in the seventh as the Royals rallied for a 5-3 victory to earn a split in the two-game series.
Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot
AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
5th inning sinks Webb as Giants drop series finale
DETROIT -- Logan Webb was cruising along during Wednesday’s finale at Comerica Park, his difficult last start a thing of the past as he carved through the Tigers’ lineup again and again. The Giants’ No. 2 starter took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, fanned six Tigers and...
'He's an ace': Valdez's historic streak key to Astros' success
HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to show that they may have one of the most potent 1-2 punches on the mound as any team in the Majors. After Justin Verlander flirted with another no-hit bid in Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez followed that effort on Wednesday night with his 21st consecutive quality start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight across seven innings in Houston's 5-3 win over the Twins at Minute Maid Park.
Berríos finding his stride at crucial time for Blue Jays
BOSTON -- José Berríos has spent the season playing hide and seek with his old self. He’s been hot, cold and one of baseball’s most generous suppliers of souvenirs to fans seated in outfield bleachers across Major League Baseball, but another sharp outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday has renewed optimism that the Berríos of old is back. This time, to stay.
Olson slams the Allegheny as Braves romp to sweep
PITTSBURGH -- William Contreras added to his homer total, Kyle Wright dominated the Pirates’ lineup and Matt Olson crushed a grand slam into the water beyond PNC Park’s walls. Everything seemed to go right for the red-hot Braves as they rolled to a 14-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Logue learning, benefiting from Irvin's tips
OAKLAND -- Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes to get back on track. For A’s rookie Zach Logue, it was those of rotation mate Cole Irvin. Coming off back-to-back rough outings, Logue was accompanied by Irvin for his latest bullpen session over the weekend. Irvin, who has emerged as Oakland’s ace and leader of the pitching staff this season, imparted wisdom to Logue following the session after identifying some mechanical flaws.
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
