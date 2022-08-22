AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO