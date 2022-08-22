Read full article on original website
MLB
Glasnow, Rays ink 2-year extension: 'Best is yet to come'
BOSTON -- The Rays believe Tyler Glasnow’s best days are still ahead of him. Glasnow often says he’s enjoyed his best days in baseball with Tampa Bay. So it’s no surprise the two sides found a way Friday to extend their working relationship. The Rays signed Glasnow...
MLB
J-Rod, Mariners on verge of mega-extension (source)
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez is going to be the face of the Mariners for a long, long time. The club is finalizing a long-term deal with the star rookie worth $210 million guaranteed and the possibility of maxing out as the longest and largest in MLB history at $470 million, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the deal, which could be worth eight, 13, 16 or 18 years, based on player and team options.
MLB
Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot
AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
MLB
Two-month-long trend continues for Sox in sweep by Toronto
BOSTON -- A 15-hit attack by the Red Sox would seem to indicate the offense was the story on Thursday night at Fenway Park. Indeed, it was. Just not in the way you would have thought. While losing to the Blue Jays in 10 innings for the second straight night...
MLB
Sánchez excels in spot start to give rotation a break
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sánchez’s contributions Wednesday will be impossible to quantify outside the six innings he pitched in a 7-5 victory over the Reds. The Phillies recalled Sánchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start, his first in the big leagues since July 15. In the past, they summoned Sánchez because of an injury or because they needed a second starter for a doubleheader. But Philadelphia handed the ball to him Wednesday because the club wanted to give everybody else in its rotation an extra day to rest to gear up for the final weeks of the season.
MLB
The significance behind this reliever's ink
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Veteran reliever Jake McGee doesn’t have to look far for motivation when he takes the mound. Permanently inked on his fingers are reminders...
MLB
Hottest hitting prospect from each team
We’re coming up on the end of a long season in Minor League Baseball. The High-A and Single-A seasons come to a close on Sept. 11, with Double-A following on Sept. 18 and Triple-A on Sept. 28. After nearly five months of constant play, some hitters might be excused for tiring and slowing down in the final stretch.
MLB・
MLB
Trout's homer makes more Halos history
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been quite the eventful series for Angels superstar Mike Trout against the Rays. Trout hit the ball twice on one swing for an RBI single in the series opener on Monday, reached 1,500 career hits with a solo shot off the C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and connected on a go-ahead solo blast in the eighth inning before reaching on a run-scoring error in the 10th inning on Wednesday. But it again wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings, as the Angels have dropped the first three games of the series to Tampa Bay, scoring just five runs over that span.
MLB
How could a Halos sale affect Trout, Ohtani?
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a huge news day for the Angels on Tuesday, as owner Arte Moreno announced he’s looking into the possibility of selling the club. Moreno, who bought the Angels in 2003 for $184 million, announced the Angels have retained Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors. He also released a statement regarding the situation.
MLB・
MLB
Blue Jays cap road trip with 2nd sweep at Fenway
BOSTON -- Three games and a marathon later, the Blue Jays have officially claimed Fenway Park as Canadian territory. Thursday’s 6-5 win, with 10 innings slowly spread across four hours and 22 minutes, capped the Blue Jays’ second consecutive sweep of the Red Sox in Boston, making them 8-1 at Fenway this season and 13-3 against Boston overall.
MLB
Dodgers get to Burnes early in rout of Brewers
LOS ANGELES -- At the All-Star break, MLB.com staff voted Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the favorite for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. They picked Corbin Burnes, who started for the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the runner-up. Just as the Dodgers did vs. Alcantara on Sunday, they piled on against Burnes, tagging him for seven runs on six hits and two walks in a 10-1 victory. The effort raised the right-hander’s ERA from 2.48 to 2.84.
MLB
With help from veteran teammate, Bello has strongest outing
BOSTON -- The Brayan Bello who stood on the Fenway Park mound for five electric innings on Wednesday night was the one who garnered all the hype during his ascension through the farm system. The growing pains Bello experienced in his first three starts are subsiding, and that was evident...
MLB
'Thrilled' Hoyer sees flashes of 2014 Cubs in '22 club
CHICAGO -- Cade Horton sat in the Cubs' dugout on Thursday morning, wearing a new blue cap and Chicago's home white jersey, looking out at the old ballpark he hopes to pitch in someday. The pitching prospect was asked for his initial reaction to seeing Wrigley Field. "I can feel...
MLB
Radio voice Hughes surprised on air with Cubs Hall of Fame nod
CHICAGO -- Pat Hughes remembers in his early days with the Cubs, Harry Caray would swing by the Wrigley Field radio booth on his few days off from the television broadcasts. Caray would take a seat between Hughes and Ron Santo and hop on air. Hughes would tell his audience:...
MLB
Padres hit 'hopefully rock bottom' after shutout loss
SAN DIEGO -- It all feels a bit too familiar, doesn’t it?. A year ago, the Padres found themselves in almost precisely the same situation. Presumed to be an October lock, they were suddenly clinging to a playoff spot in late August, playing like anything but a postseason team. Sure enough, their “once-in-a-century” collapse ensued.
MLB
Tim Anderson is 'all in' for Team USA for WBC 2023
Tim Anderson is swapping out the "South Side" uniform to go worldwide. On Friday afternoon, Anderson announced he was "all in" for Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic next March. One of the most gifted hitters in the game -- he's topped a .300 batting average in each of the last four seasons -- Anderson also has a penchant for coming through in big moments, with the requisite celebration skills for such occasions, too.
MLB
Julio mashes way to Seattle's 10th 20-20 season
SEATTLE -- The accomplishment was inevitable, but now that Julio Rodríguez has achieved a 20-20 season, perspective permeates a little more. The Mariners’ standout center fielder crushed his 20th homer of the season in their 3-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, a 400-foot, game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning. Paired with his 23 stolen bases, it put him into more historical territory in his bid for the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
MLB
Nola tosses CG shutout on heels of Wheeler injury news
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies might have lost their ace for at least the next two weeks, but they still have Aaron Nola. Nola pitched the third shutout of his career in Thursday night’s 4-0 victory over the Reds at Citizens Bank Park to improve to a season-high 15 games over .500 at 70-55. The Phillies have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Padres for the second National League Wild Card. They have a four-game lead over the Brewers, who are chasing both teams for a Wild Card berth. Keep in mind, Philadelphia owns the tiebreaker against both San Diego and Milwaukee.
MLB
Phils to activate Harper ahead of Friday's game
PHILADELPHIA -- Citizens Bank Park should be rocking Friday. Bryce Harper will be back. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Harper will be activated from the 60-day injured list before Friday night’s game against the Pirates. Harper has not played since June 25, when a Blake Snell fastball broke his left thumb in San Diego.
MLB
deGrom helps Mets reset after tough stretch
NEW YORK -- The past two weeks presented the Mets with one of the toughest stretches of their schedule, a 13-game gauntlet against the Phillies, Braves and Yankees that resulted in a 6-7 record. When they took the field Thursday night, it marked a breather of sorts, kicking off a...
