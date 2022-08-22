ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
HIGH SCHOOL
deseret.com

Can Aggies join the ranks of elite programs in the Mountain West Conference?

The Mountain West Conference in its current form — with 12 full-time football members — has been in existence since 2013. During that time, tiers have emerged. At the bottom are teams like UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii. Over the last decade, the Rebels, Lobos and Warriors have regularly struggled in conference competition, even with some outlier seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
Football
State
Arkansas State
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
deseret.com

Has Utah State ever played UConn before?

On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season. Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups. All-time history between Utah State and UConn football. The Aggies and Huskies have...
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Espn#American Football#College Football#Sp#Utes
deseret.com

What athletes and sports analysts are saying about the Manti Te’o doc

Netflix’s new Manti Te’o documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” has consistently ranked in the top 10 for movies in the U.S. in the week since its release. “Untold” offers an in-depth look at the catfishing scandal that disrupted Manti Te’o’s promising career. Te’o,...
NFL
deseret.com

What stands out most about this BYU football team?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
deseret.com

Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz. In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Who is Horton-Tucker?. Age: 21 (Nov. 25, 2000).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This now-retired NFL player says football was never ‘Plan A’

Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
NFL
deseret.com

‘Now the crowd is starting to chase him’: How Clark Phillips III’s work ethic, faith helped him become Utah’s minister of defense

Clark Phillips III is the highest-rated recruit in Utah football history. But he’s never acted like it. The Ute cornerback is always working on his craft. No matter how many accolades he receives — he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America second team — the 5-foot-10, 183-pound sophomore never stops trying to improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy