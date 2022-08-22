Read full article on original website
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
Can Aggies join the ranks of elite programs in the Mountain West Conference?
The Mountain West Conference in its current form — with 12 full-time football members — has been in existence since 2013. During that time, tiers have emerged. At the bottom are teams like UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii. Over the last decade, the Rebels, Lobos and Warriors have regularly struggled in conference competition, even with some outlier seasons.
The first weekend of college football is nearly here. Here’s how to watch all the action
That’s how many weekends there are until college football is back in our collective lives. The 2022 season kicks off Saturday morning, and the full Week 0 slate for FBS programs includes 11 games. Here’s a rundown. The big one: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) The two...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
Has Utah State ever played UConn before?
On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season. Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups. All-time history between Utah State and UConn football. The Aggies and Huskies have...
Matt Bushman scored his first two NFL touchdowns, then promptly got hurt. What happened?
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman was enjoying the best game of his young NFL career Thursday before an injury ended his night — and will keep him shelved for a while. Bushman caught two touchdown passes for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
What athletes and sports analysts are saying about the Manti Te’o doc
Netflix’s new Manti Te’o documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” has consistently ranked in the top 10 for movies in the U.S. in the week since its release. “Untold” offers an in-depth look at the catfishing scandal that disrupted Manti Te’o’s promising career. Te’o,...
NFL
‘We are going to be good on offense’: Why BYU football should be able to light up the scoreboard in 2022
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was in no mood to divulge a lot of information regarding his offense after the Cougars wrapped up 2022 preseason training camp with a closed, no-tackling scrimmage Tuesday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Roderick said. “We are...
What stands out most about this BYU football team?
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
Where have the teams with preseason No. 25 rankings, like BYU this year, finished in the 15 most recent seasons?
BYU is ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2009, landing at No. 25, but recent history shows Cougar fans shouldn’t get too excited about how their team will finish after the 2022 season concludes. That’s because the last three...
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
‘He’s grown into a grown man’: Why this Utah wide receiver was ‘Money’ in fall camp
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham said one of the standouts of fall camp was sophomore wide receiver Money Parks. “That’s been maybe one of the brightest spots of camp, the way he’s stepped up and elevated his game,” Whittingham said of Parks. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of...
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to breaking down barriers. Whittingham, college football’s second-longest tenured head coach at the FBS level, has turned the Utes into a perennial contender in the Pac-12 Conference and a team that’s become accustomed to being ranked among the country’s Top 25 teams.
Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson
Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
‘They have some big shoes to fill’: How Utah’s defensive ends are stacking up
Utah has a big void on the defensive line with Mika Tafua having moved on to the NFL. The Utes will be counting on a bunch of players to step up and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “We have a good group of defensive ends. There’s a lot of competition....
Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?
On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz. In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Who is Horton-Tucker?. Age: 21 (Nov. 25, 2000).
This now-retired NFL player says football was never ‘Plan A’
Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
NFL
‘Now the crowd is starting to chase him’: How Clark Phillips III’s work ethic, faith helped him become Utah’s minister of defense
Clark Phillips III is the highest-rated recruit in Utah football history. But he’s never acted like it. The Ute cornerback is always working on his craft. No matter how many accolades he receives — he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America second team — the 5-foot-10, 183-pound sophomore never stops trying to improve.
