How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online and Shop the Film’s Aviator Style

Top Gun : Maverick soared at the global box office this summer — and now moviegoers can watch the blockbuster at home.

After raking in well over $1 billion worldwide, the Top Gun sequel will land on Dec. 22 on Paramount+ and Amazon-owned Epix (which will be called MGM+ next year ). Until then, it’s available to buy or rent on Amazon’s Prime Video , iTunes , Vudu and other video-on-demand platforms.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who returns more than 30 years after the events in the original film to train the latest class of elite naval aviators. Original Top Gun star Val Kilmer appears briefly as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, and the film also stars Miles Teller (as the son of Mav’s late pal and radar intercept officer, Goose), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Below, keep reading to find out all of the ways to watch Top Gun: Maverick and the original film, plus where to shop the sunglasses seen onscreen and more Top Gun memorabilia.

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick Online

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream online starting Dec. 22 on Paramount+ and Epix , which will be renamed MGM+ in January. A subscription is required for both streaming services.

You can also buy or rent Top Gun: Maverick and the original film on digital on Amazon Prime Video ($6 to rent or $10 to buy), Google Play , iTunes , Vudu and YouTube Movies & Shows .

Paramount+ costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium option, but new and returning subscribers who sign up by Jan. 2, 2023 for the annual subscription (regularly $50 to $100 per year) save get 50 percent off, bringing the price down to $25 to $50 for the first year. Paramount+ also comes with a seven-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free during that period.

Both Paramount+ plans include 24/7 live news with CBS, NFL on CBS live and Paramount Network films and original content including the original Top Gun , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Mike Judge’s new Beavis and Butt-Head series , Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and 1923 , the Star Trek universe, the making-of- The Godfather show The Offer , the Emmy-nominated RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and more. Subscribers also get access to movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Smithsonian Channel and Paramount feature films such as The Lost City , Django Unchained , Scream , The Fighter and more.

However, only the Premium package lets you watch your local CBS station and live sports (including March Madness , Champions League and NFL games ), enjoy limited ads (only on live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select shows to watch later.

Paramount+ Subscription $5 and up monthly

Subscribers of Amazon Prime ($15 monthly or $139 annually) or the standalone Prime Video service ($9 monthly) can also save on Paramount+ and other channels. From Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, Noggin, PBS Kids and other Prime Video channels will be on sale for $2 per month for the first two months (reg. $10 and up monthly).

Save on Paramount+ on Prime Video

If you’re located outside of the U.S. and want to access your Paramount+ account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN . The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months; learn more here .

Epix (or soon-to-be MGM+) is available on traditional and digital cable TV customers (price varies), or you can subscribe to the standalone app for $6 per month. The service includes access to MGM feature films such as House of Gucci , Licorice Pizza , Sonic the Hedgehog , the James Bond and Rocky franchises and more, plus original series such as Belgravia (the new period drama from Downton Abbey and Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes), Billy the Kid and the third season of Godfather of Harlem , which debuts Jan. 15, 2023 alongside the platform’s rebrand launch.

Epix (MGM+) Subscription

Buy Top Gun: Maverick and More Movie Merch

For those who prefer to own Top Gun: Maverick or who are feeling particularly inspired by its stars’ onscreen style, check out where to buy the movie on DVD or Blu-ray below, plus the exact Ray-Ban and Matsuda frames and Vince jeans (worn by Cruise) seen in the film and other fun fashion and merch picks for fans.

Top Gun: Maverick 4K Ultra HD

Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD $29.95

Top Gun: Maverick DVD

Buy: Top Gun: Maverick $19.96

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray

Buy: Top Gun: Maverick $24.96

Top Gun: Maverick 4K Limited-Edition Steelbook

Buy: Top Gun: Maverick Limited-Edition Steelbook $62.99

Top Gun DVD

Buy: Top Gun $9.09

Top Gun Remastered Blu-ray

Buy: Top Gun – Remastered ed. $34.96

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses $163

Buy: Ray-Ban RB3025 Metal Aviator Sunglasses $163.00

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses $151

Ray-Ban RB3136 Caravan Sunglasses

Matsuda M2026 Frames

Val Kilmer wore Matsuda’s M2026 frames in light brown; they’re also available in other colors.

Matsuda M2026 Frames

Vince DM 01 Jeans

Vince DM 01 Jeans

Top Gun Volleyball Tournament Shirt

Top Gun Volleyball Tournament Shirt (reg. $24) $19

Top Gun Cap with Patches

Buy: Top Gun Official Cap with Patches (Navy) $39.50

Women’s Top Gun: Maverick Racerback Tank Top

Women's Top Gun: Maverick Racerback Tank Top (reg. $30) $18

Top Gun Official Signature Series Jacket 2.0

Buy: The Official Flight G-1 Leather Jacket (XS) $650.00

Top Gun Kids MA-1 Aviator Bomber Jacket

Buy: Top Gun® Kids MA-1 Aviator Bomber (Navy, 6, 6_years) $99.50