PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Capt. Tim Kinsella will serve as chairman for the transition team of Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves. “Captain Kinsella has always been at the top of my list for transition leadership, and I’m fortunate he’s willing to give his time and energy to serve the City of Pensacola,” Reeves said. “His impeccable reputation, his immense experience and his insight as a world-class leader will be such a benefit to this transition team’s work and my preparation to lead our community.”

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO