WEAR
Preliminary results show nearly half of Florida's voters voted by mail during 2022 primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) -- Nearly half of all voters voted by mail during Tuesday's Florida primary, according to preliminary election results from the Secretary of State. Preliminary results show more than 3,697,530 voters voted during the primary with 1,732,680 voters voting by mail. The same results show 613,864 voters submit...
WEAR
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent
HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
WEAR
TRACKING THE PRIMARY: Live Northwest Florida election results
Polls for the Florida Primary close at 7 p.m. tonight. You can follow along with live election results on our website here: ELECTION RESULTS. Be sure to tune into Channel 3 at 10 p.m. tonight for all the latest developments and results.
WEAR
Joel Rudman defeats Calkins in GOP Primary for Florida House District 3
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Joel Rudman defeated Mariya Calkins in the Republican Primary for the Florida House District 3 seat. District 3 covers all but the coastal stretch of Santa Rosa County. Rudman has spent a life in public service as a physician. He does not support government shutdowns...
WEAR
Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
WEAR
Matt Gaetz defeats Lombardo, Merk in Florida primary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz will move to Florida's General Election ballot after a victory on the Republican side of the Florida District 1 Primary Race Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Gaetz at 7:32 p.m. CT. He defeated Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. Gaetz is...
WEAR
District 2 Santa Rosa County commission seat remains unresolved
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The race for the District 2 Santa Rosa County commission seat remains unresolved. Commissioner Bob Cole announced his retirement from that seat earlier this year. The race for Republicans trying to fill that seat is incredibly close. Just 58 votes separate Jeff Ates and Kerry...
WEAR
Kohler, Bender among winners in Escambia County in Florida primary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Republican Mike Kohler will replace District 2 Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill's seat after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary election. Kohler, a retired Navy officer, will not have to campaign for the general election and will automatically win because there is no Democratic opponent running for...
WEAR
Okaloosa County candidates encourage voters to the polls
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Channel 3 watched over the District 2 commission seat race at the Okaloosa County Administration Building. Two-term incumbent Carolyn Ketchel has a couple of challengers. Channel 3 asked all three candidates what they want voters to know as they step into the booth Tuesday. Ketchel hopes...
WEAR
Capt. Kinsella named chairman of Pensacola Mayor-Elect's transition team
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Capt. Tim Kinsella will serve as chairman for the transition team of Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves. “Captain Kinsella has always been at the top of my list for transition leadership, and I’m fortunate he’s willing to give his time and energy to serve the City of Pensacola,” Reeves said. “His impeccable reputation, his immense experience and his insight as a world-class leader will be such a benefit to this transition team’s work and my preparation to lead our community.”
WEAR
D.C. Reeves elected next Pensacola Mayor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- D.C. Reeves will be Pensacola's next Mayor. Reeves earned 51% of the vote in Tuesday's Primary Election to earn the outright victory. The race will not go to the November general election. He defeated Jewel Cannada-Wynn (20%), Steven Sharp (16%) and Sherri Myers (13%). Channel 3 spoke...
WEAR
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
WEAR
DeSantis rips Biden's student loan cancellation, says colleges should pay
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying universities should be held accountable rather than the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies," DeSantis said...
WEAR
Project RELO Task Force Tribute to visit Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute will be in Pensacola on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. The tribute is kicking off a country-wide tour to honor and remember more than 7,000 troops who've given their lives in combat since the 9/11 terror attacks. Our parent...
WEAR
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
WEAR
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
WEAR
Former Foley church secretary admits embezzling $200,000
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The former long-time financial secretary for Foley First Baptist Church, Sharon Collins, has entered a guilty plea to 12 counts of wire fraud in Mobile Federal Court. In the plea agreement, Collins admits embezzling $209,744 from the church for her personal use between May 2007...
WEAR
Why complaints against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks have not led to more charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks was arrested earlier this month for failing to give a refund to a homeowner. But there have been dozens of similar complaints filed with local law enforcement agencies, that have not led to criminal charges. Many of those homeowners are asking why. Local...
WEAR
LIST: Sand locations in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties for heavy rain
Sand is available for residents in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County ahead of potential flooding from heavy rain. Much of the Northwest Florida area is under a Flood Watch Thursday. Here are the locations for sand in Escambia County on a first-come, first-serve basis:. Baars Field Athletic Park -...
WEAR
Navy Federal Credit Union sends warning to members regarding 'phone scams'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Top security officials with Navy Federal Credit Union are sending a warning Thursday about what the company calls "phone scams." In the last few days, Navy Federal says members are getting calls where a person or automated message initiates a conversation requesting a member's debit card information.
