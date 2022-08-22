ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
WEAR

Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
WEAR

Matt Gaetz defeats Lombardo, Merk in Florida primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz will move to Florida's General Election ballot after a victory on the Republican side of the Florida District 1 Primary Race Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Gaetz at 7:32 p.m. CT. He defeated Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. Gaetz is...
WEAR

Kohler, Bender among winners in Escambia County in Florida primary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Republican Mike Kohler will replace District 2 Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill's seat after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary election. Kohler, a retired Navy officer, will not have to campaign for the general election and will automatically win because there is no Democratic opponent running for...
WEAR

Okaloosa County candidates encourage voters to the polls

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Channel 3 watched over the District 2 commission seat race at the Okaloosa County Administration Building. Two-term incumbent Carolyn Ketchel has a couple of challengers. Channel 3 asked all three candidates what they want voters to know as they step into the booth Tuesday. Ketchel hopes...
WEAR

Capt. Kinsella named chairman of Pensacola Mayor-Elect's transition team

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Capt. Tim Kinsella will serve as chairman for the transition team of Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves. “Captain Kinsella has always been at the top of my list for transition leadership, and I’m fortunate he’s willing to give his time and energy to serve the City of Pensacola,” Reeves said. “His impeccable reputation, his immense experience and his insight as a world-class leader will be such a benefit to this transition team’s work and my preparation to lead our community.”
WEAR

D.C. Reeves elected next Pensacola Mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- D.C. Reeves will be Pensacola's next Mayor. Reeves earned 51% of the vote in Tuesday's Primary Election to earn the outright victory. The race will not go to the November general election. He defeated Jewel Cannada-Wynn (20%), Steven Sharp (16%) and Sherri Myers (13%). Channel 3 spoke...
WEAR

Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
WEAR

DeSantis rips Biden's student loan cancellation, says colleges should pay

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying universities should be held accountable rather than the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies," DeSantis said...
WEAR

Project RELO Task Force Tribute to visit Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute will be in Pensacola on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. The tribute is kicking off a country-wide tour to honor and remember more than 7,000 troops who've given their lives in combat since the 9/11 terror attacks. Our parent...
WEAR

How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
WEAR

Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
WEAR

Former Foley church secretary admits embezzling $200,000

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The former long-time financial secretary for Foley First Baptist Church, Sharon Collins, has entered a guilty plea to 12 counts of wire fraud in Mobile Federal Court. In the plea agreement, Collins admits embezzling $209,744 from the church for her personal use between May 2007...
WEAR

Navy Federal Credit Union sends warning to members regarding 'phone scams'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Top security officials with Navy Federal Credit Union are sending a warning Thursday about what the company calls "phone scams." In the last few days, Navy Federal says members are getting calls where a person or automated message initiates a conversation requesting a member's debit card information.
