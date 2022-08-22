What happens when people put their interpretation of the bible over the rule of law. We are a nation of laws. and murder is a crime in all 50 states. Being gay is not.
Remember when politicians were embarrassed by remarks like this? Today’s Trump republicans have no shame. They’re proud of their violent hate.
The day when the Republican Party said goodbye to fiscal conservatives and and said hello to discrimination, racism, fascism, without embarrassment or reluctance, but zeal and pride. The day Trump refused to condemn hate groups such as the Klan or Nazis. The day that began the destruction of the Republican Party. The day Donald Trump became elected
