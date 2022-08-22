ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series 2022 kicks off on Sept. 9

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series starts back on Sept. 9 and will run for six consecutive Fridays, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green. The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway up until Oct. 7, when the show will be at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

The Excellence of Opelika Main Street

OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police chief wins an award that will be named for him in the future

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey has won an award for outstanding leadership from the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the award was accompanied by a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey. The award was presented at the association’s inaugural Opelika Chief’s Banquet, held at Southern Union State Community College...
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show

CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.

