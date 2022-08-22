Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscura
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
thebamabuzz.com
New Auburn University culinary science center opens with luxury hotel, food hall, restaurant + more
Football isn’t the only thing Auburn University (AU) has to look forward to this month, thanks to the opening of the state-of-the-art Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), featuring a luxury hotel and spa, restaurant, coffee shop, brewery and food hall. Read on for all the details.
WTVM
New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series 2022 kicks off on Sept. 9
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series starts back on Sept. 9 and will run for six consecutive Fridays, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green. The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway up until Oct. 7, when the show will be at […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
opelikaobserver.com
The Excellence of Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'Possibility of second chances': Air Jordans made from trash comprise new exhibit in Auburn
Walk into the atrium of the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University and you’ll find something unexpected sitting in crystalline cases: Colorful replicas of Air Jordan 5s made from recycled materials. It’s a new art exhibit titled “Andy Yoder: Overboard” and features 250 sneaker sculptures...
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Love the band more than watching the football game? Band-O-Rama is back!
If your favorite part of a football game is watching the marching band at the halftime show, Band-O-Rama, slated for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium, is the place to be. Nine local high school marching bands will be performing their well-crafted halftime shows for everyone to enjoy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police chief wins an award that will be named for him in the future
Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey has won an award for outstanding leadership from the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the award was accompanied by a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey. The award was presented at the association’s inaugural Opelika Chief’s Banquet, held at Southern Union State Community College...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show
CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office holding fundraiser for EAMC's Spencer Cancer Center
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign to benefit EAMC Foundation’s Spencer Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund. This fund is used to provide wigs, prosthetic bras, and assist with other financial aid needs of patients at Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika.
wtvy.com
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
