The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO