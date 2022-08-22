Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbangor.com
No. 22 Maine primed for early tests, including defending national champion Northwestern
ORONO – Maine field hockey is coming off their first-ever conference championship, but there’s significant talent coming back for 2022 that’s ready for an early test vs. the best team in the country. With the regular season beginning this weekend, the Black Bears are wasting no time...
foxbangor.com
New faces look to continue Bangor football’s forward momentum into 2022
BANGOR – Bangor football had a breakthrough year in 2021, but there are a lot of new faces this year looking to keep that momentum going into this fall. “Growing up through this program, Bangor football was pretty much in the shadow, and I think last year definitely brought us back,” said junior quarterback Jack Schuck.
foxbangor.com
Tracy’s 13th Annual Golf Scramble returns to Hermon Meadow this Sunday
HERMON – This Sunday, Hermon Meadow Golf Club will play host to the 13th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble to benefit local charities. Tracy Gran started the event with the goal of raising money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Over a decade later, the event now spans multiple organizations, including the Greengard Center for Autism. Funds also go to Mike Bordick’s charity, League of Dreams, which helps give individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball and softball.
foxbangor.com
Brewer volleyball hosts 6-team round robin ahead of regular season opener
BREWER – On Tuesday, some of the state’s top volleyball teams convened in Brewer for their preseason round-robin scrimmage. Brewer volleyball hosted six teams on Tuesday, including defending state champions Yarmouth and Washington Academy, as well as Gardiner and George Stevens, who also made runs at the state title last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
foxbangor.com
University of Maine opens new Engineering building
ORONO– The University of Maine unveiled the latest addition to it’s Orono campus today. After years of work the University of Maine has opened the doors of the E. James and Eileen P. Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center. Dean of Engineering Dean Humphrey says the University has...
Aerosmith Maine concert 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, best prices, promo codes
On Sunday, Sept. 4, you’re going to want to “Walk This Way” to Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. That’s because Aerosmith is dropping in for their first Maine performance since 2003 when they played Portland’s Cumberland County Civic Center. Frontman Steven Tyler can’t wait either....
IN THIS ARTICLE
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
phl17.com
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
foxbangor.com
Local author discusses award winning novel
BANGOR – Local author William Carpenter came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss his award winning book ‘Silence’. Host Emma Smith asked Carpenter to discuss aspects of the plot and his inspiration for it, which detailed aspects of the story that may be especially relatable to combat veterans as well as Mainers in general.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
foxbangor.com
Grand opening in Bangor for Republican National Committee
BANGOR– The Republican National Committee hosted a grand opening yesterday in Bangor. Maine’s Second Congressional District candidate Bruce Poliquin and the RNC opened a new office on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor today. During the event, Poliquin talked about his goals should he win this November. “We need to...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
foxbangor.com
Learning the history of the telephone
ELLSWORTH–Telephones are ringing off the hook every Saturday at the telephone museum in Ellsworth. The museum is operated by a small group of volunteers who say they could always use an extra set of hands. Located on the Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth, residents and tourists alike can learn everything...
wabi.tv
RNC opens a new office in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Republican National Committee has opened a new office along Stillwater Avenue in Bangor. The headquarters will serve as a space for phone banks, planning door-to-door canvassing, and candidate operations. Second District Congressional candidate Bruce Poliquin was among those in attendance at Thursdays opening. Standing outside...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
The Most Adorable Traffic Stop for ‘Speeding’ Happened in Maine
Belfast Police Chief, Bob Cormier stands next to a young girl in a tiny old-fashioned car giving her a speeding ticket. It was the most adorable ticket ever given and it happened right here, in Maine. You don't expect to look out your window while driving and see a traffic...
Comments / 0