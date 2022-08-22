Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Another Ori’Zaba’s Restaurant Opens for Houstonians
SPRING, TX -- The renowned scratch Mexican grill Ori’Zaba’s has opened another restaurant in Texas, rapidly expanding its presence within the local community. Owned by seasoned hospitality professional Vikas Abbasi, the new restaurant is located at 20750 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX 77379. The popular franchise expands further in...
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
54 Player Oaks Pl.
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5374 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: S969972 - WDLNDS VIL STERLING RIDGE 72, BLOCK 1, LOT 22. Gorgeous home with incredible curb appeal in Sterling Ridge! Beautiful stone exterior, recently resurfaced and stained hardwood floors, new water heaters, 24' ceilings, curved staircase, surround sound speaker system, plantation shutters, amazing storage and tons of natural light through the many windows. Open concept island kitchen with stained cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, new professional GE Profile 48" built-in fridge, and new Z-line drawer microwave overlooking the breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; private study has French doors and built-in shelving; formal dining with chair rail and tray ceiling; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; 3 bedrooms, media and game room up; oversized 3 car attached garage; spectacular backyard features a covered patio, infinity edge pool with waterfall, large gazebo with gas fire pit and impeccable landscaping. Zoned to exemplary schools and close to area parks with tennis courts, excellent restaurants and shopping!
H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area
As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Live Music with Keeton Coffman
Invite your friends, bring the family and relax to the variety of live music with Keeton Coffman (Rock/Alternative/ Alt. Country). Live music begins at 7PM. No Cover Charge. Red Brick Tavern home of the Comfort food.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands and North Shore Battle in Pre-Season Opener
HOUSTON, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders don't take their preseason lightly. This year head coach Rapp decided to face the defending State Champions, the North Shore Mustangs in their preseason opener. North Shore being a dominate team that produces many D1 level athletes hosted The Woodlands who has always been a dominate force themselves in the Texas rankings.
cw39.com
Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
PNC Partnership 2022-2023
The club is very excited announce PNC Bank as the official banking partner of the Houston Dynamo | Dash Youth Soccer Club. With thirty three branches within Houston, PNC will be partnering with two of our small-sided tournaments in The Woodlands: The 3v3 Winterblast and 3v3 Turf Cup. PNC will be supporting Houston's #1 3v3 tournament series which caters for over 400 teams in December and April that will be hosted at Bear Branch soccer complex in The Woodlands, TX.
Woodlands Online& LLC
H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners
DALLAS, TX -- After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
