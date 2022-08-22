WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.

