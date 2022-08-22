Missourians were shocked to learn of a brutal murder in Dunklin County on August 6, 1851. The victim was Nathaniel Cook Jr., shot from ambush in a cypress swamp about four miles south of Kennett. The body showed evidence of “…savage treatment—having been pierced by a number of shot and several rifle balls.” The number of deadly projectiles was two or three in formal accusation documents. The State charged five men—James B. Baker, Nathaniel Baker, Joseph Pelts, Lewis W. Chandler, and William Jordan—with the murder. Jordan turned State’s evidence and implicated the other men.

