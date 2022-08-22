Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Butler County police chase ends in arrest
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. Heartland support for Ukraine. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man
People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Ameren solar farm outside the Show Me Center. State and local lawmakers gathered in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit. Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death. Updated: 2 hours...
krcu.org
Savage Treatment: The Murder of Nathaniel Cook, Jr.
Missourians were shocked to learn of a brutal murder in Dunklin County on August 6, 1851. The victim was Nathaniel Cook Jr., shot from ambush in a cypress swamp about four miles south of Kennett. The body showed evidence of “…savage treatment—having been pierced by a number of shot and several rifle balls.” The number of deadly projectiles was two or three in formal accusation documents. The State charged five men—James B. Baker, Nathaniel Baker, Joseph Pelts, Lewis W. Chandler, and William Jordan—with the murder. Jordan turned State’s evidence and implicated the other men.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
8-year-old Missouri boy finishes top 10 in USA Mullet Competition
An 8-year-old Missouri boy finished in the top ten of an online competition listing the best mullets in the United States.
KFVS12
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing copper and leading officers on a chase early Thursday morning, August 25. Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is being held on an outstanding felony parole warrant and charges are being requested for felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony property damage and felony stealing.
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston DPS looking for 2 men after robbery
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety asks for the public’s help finding two men after a robbery. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, has gold teeth, short twisted dreadlocks, stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is in Sikeston.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
neareport.com
Semi-truck, trailer fall onto side at landfill
Thursday morning was eventful at Legacy Landfill in Craighead County. A semi-truck with trailer attached was driving up a dirt path toward the trash heap. For some reason, the driver of the large truck and trailer attempted to drive in reverse back down the path, an employee told our reporter.
Kait 8
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic...
Kait 8
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke woman is facing several consequences for fraudulently receiving close to $100,000. A news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that 58-year-old Tammy Jean Hogan of Marmaduke was found guilty of making false statements to the United States government.
neareport.com
Two cases, two ACT 946 convictions in NEA
Marion, Ark. – Prosecutors secured two convictions in separate cases this week where both convicts will serve their full sentence without the possibility for early release. Michael Trail and Wesley Watts—deputy prosecuting attorneys—each secured an Act 946 conviction this week. Under Act 946, a person convicted as a felon in possession can be ineligible for parole.
KFVS12
Ripley County restaurant fire under investigation
American Legion riders raise money for legacy scholarship. A new proposal by the White House suggests a lone forgiveness of $10,000. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Kentucky candle...
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
