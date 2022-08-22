Read full article on original website
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte Unlimited
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club
Winston-Salem State alumnus Cornell Jones just wanted to stay in shape. He ended up creating a movement impacting Charlotte. The post Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
qcitymetro.com
For one N.C. A&T player, the Duke’s Mayo Classic will fulfill a childhood dream
Growing up in Charlotte as a Carolina Panthers fan, Jacob Roberts had long dreamed of playing football on the storied turf at Bank of American Stadium. Linebackers Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson were among his all-time favorites, and each played there. Now, as a linebacker for North Carolina...
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
wallstreetwindow.com
Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes
The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf
Sean Gilbert is calling on his high school football roots and a revamped coaching staff to improve Livingstone College in 2022. The post Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
Asheboro, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Stanly High School football team will have a game with Southwestern Randolph High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. South Stanly High SchoolSouthwestern Randolph High School.
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
6 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your family members or your friends? If the answer is a good steak, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - six amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit in case you haven't already been to any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouses are on the list? Continue reading to find out.
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
WXII 12
App State laboratory school ribbon cutting
ELKIN, N.C. — Appalachian State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Elkin on Monday to celebrate the opening of their second Lab School Program. The newly unveiled Appalachian State University academy at Elkin is a laboratory school. This school is part of an initiative established by the North...
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
Here’s which other North Carolina education leaders are on the list, which factors in both base salary and performance bonuses.
triad-city-beat.com
From Sam’s Club to Broadway, actor J. Andrew Speas talks UNCG, leading protests, landing ‘Aladdin’
It was just a few years ago that actor J. Andrew Speas was spending his afternoons working part time at Sam’s Club. His big role? Passing out free food. “I had to take the time to grow up,” he says of that period of his life. “I was working at Sam’s Club giving out samples, which is probably the best acting gig you could have.”
WXII 12
Appalachian State University celebrates second lab school program with ribbon cutting
ELKIN, N.C. — On Tuesday Appalachian State University celebrated the opening of its second lab school program, in Elkin, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Click the video player above to learn m0re about the program's initiatives and how academy staff are gearing up to partner with Elkin City Schools to help students!
wfmynews2.com
Salem College's incoming freshman class size doubles
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year. Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.
thestokesnews.com
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
