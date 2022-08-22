ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The Merge has big risks and opportunity

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: keeping the Merge on track, Gensler’s take on crypto regulation and Stripe’s markdown. I know credit cards have loyalty programs, but this is getting ridiculous. Ryan Deffenbaugh pointed out a handful of tweets showing a corporate-card rivalry that’s getting heated coast to coast. “It is 1 a.m. in Santa Monica and I am listening to two guys in the street shout about Brex vs. Ramp,” Anduril’s Luke Metro reported. I was ready to attribute that to an LA Tech Week incident, but then ScienceIO’s Will Manidis shared this: “Men used to go to war and now they're arguing if Brex or Ramp gives you better perks at Sweetgreen NoMad.” I’ll leave you trying to guess which startup-friendly card is which “French Dispatch” character.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Why crypto is thrilled — and nervous — about the Ethereum Merge

In crypto, it’s simply known as “the Merge,” the key milestone when a major industry player shifts to a new system of verifying transactions. On Sept. 19, Ethereum is scheduled to make that much-anticipated transition, leaping from its original proof-of-work system to a newer layer based on a proof-of-stake mechanism.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Information Security#Ctm Insights#Nsa
protocol.com

Why on-demand talent could be exactly what companies need right now

If you thought the rise of remote work, independent contractors and contingent workers rose sharply during the pandemic, just wait until the next few months when you see a higher uptick in the on-demand talent economy. Rising workload and pace, the stress of commuting and a taste of the flexible...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy