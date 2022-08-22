ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Biden administration takes steps to preserve DACA

Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 4 hours ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
IOWA CITY, IA
Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Laura Brecht, agriculture teacher, already feels at home. “There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a greenhouse...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks

ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - In Eldon, in southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting four-day school weeks this semester. Starting in November, the district will only hold classes Tuesdays through Fridays. “We do have 30 minutes in our day built in, so we are really hoping to dive...
ELDON, IA
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

The Uvalde school board unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo. President Biden is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks. Updated: 1 hour...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Facility dog heals clients at Tanager Place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees at Tanager Place say the difference is like night and day after they got their first dog for animal-assisted therapy. Mack came from Deafinitely Dogs, which trains therapy and facility dogs. The person who raised him as a puppy was a pharmaceutical rep, who frequently took him to doctors’ offices, and it became clear Mack was happy in a crowd.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids School District to hold public open houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting community open houses to give the public a chance to learn about the District’s facilities master plan and ask questions. The discussions will involve three in-person offerings and one virtual option:. Monday, August 29th, 4:00 -...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Police Say Supposed Victim Was Part of Robbery

The Iowa City Police Department has announced the arrest of two men in connection to a robbery early Tuesday morning in the city. Tuesday morning, August 23, at just after 1:10 a.m. Iowa City Police were called to the Kum & Go store at 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. (store photo above) for the report of a robbery. Witnesses told officers that, although the suspect didn't show a firearm, the person had threatened to shoot the store clerk. The Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) released this photo of the suspect to the media Tuesday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
No injuries in Burlington school fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue

Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses. Primary races with implications on national politics take shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. The current and former governor of Florida will go...
Cedar Rapids gun violence remains steady despite efforts to reverse the trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are growing increasingly frustrated with gun violence in the city. Data so far this year shows shootings on pace to match last year, that’s despite broad efforts to reduce it. “I’m disturbed with each incident of gun violence,” said Police Chief Wayne...

