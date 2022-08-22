The Iowa City Police Department has announced the arrest of two men in connection to a robbery early Tuesday morning in the city. Tuesday morning, August 23, at just after 1:10 a.m. Iowa City Police were called to the Kum & Go store at 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. (store photo above) for the report of a robbery. Witnesses told officers that, although the suspect didn't show a firearm, the person had threatened to shoot the store clerk. The Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) released this photo of the suspect to the media Tuesday morning.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO