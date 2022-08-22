ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

New Culinary Arts Center coming to Poplar Bluff thanks to grants

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is getting a state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center. The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for the construction of the center. According to a statement from the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kennett, MO
City
Cairo, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Poplar Bluff, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Center, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Government
KFVS12

Advance to hold annual Labor Day Picnic

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The countdown is on for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This year’s event will be held Sunday, September 4 through Monday, September 5 at Umfleet Park. There will be live music, parade, car show, 5K, quilt show, softball and basketball tournaments, food, fun...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man

People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Ameren solar farm outside the Show Me Center. State and local lawmakers gathered in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit. Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death. Updated: 2 hours...
mymoinfo.com

History of Mining III Coming to Ironton

(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
IRONTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Culinary Arts#Ohio River#Politics State#Politics Legislative#I 55
mymoinfo.com

Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
krcu.org

Savage Treatment: The Murder of Nathaniel Cook, Jr.

Missourians were shocked to learn of a brutal murder in Dunklin County on August 6, 1851. The victim was Nathaniel Cook Jr., shot from ambush in a cypress swamp about four miles south of Kennett. The body showed evidence of “…savage treatment—having been pierced by a number of shot and several rifle balls.” The number of deadly projectiles was two or three in formal accusation documents. The State charged five men—James B. Baker, Nathaniel Baker, Joseph Pelts, Lewis W. Chandler, and William Jordan—with the murder. Jordan turned State’s evidence and implicated the other men.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation

Southeast Board of Governors awarded a contract for the first phase of the Houck Field rebuild. Hundreds of motorcycles entered the Heartland on Tuesday. It was part of the American Legion Legacy Ride. American Legion Legacy Ride enters the Heartland. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of motorcycles rode into...
DONIPHAN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Butler County police chase ends in arrest

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. Heartland support for Ukraine. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death

A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Ripley County restaurant fire under investigation

American Legion riders raise money for legacy scholarship. A new proposal by the White House suggests a lone forgiveness of $10,000. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Kentucky candle...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Magic 95.1

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
kbsi23.com

$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

New Dexter coach to face 'great friend' in battle at Scott City

DEXTER – There isn’t a scoreboard made to measure – numerically – the amount of respect that first-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson has for his counterpart at Scott City High School, Jim May. However, the admiration between the two will evaporate for two-plus hours tonight, when the Bearcats open their 2022 regular season against the Rams in Scott City at 7 p.m.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy