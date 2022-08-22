Read full article on original website
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
KFVS12
City leaders in Scott City talk plans to keep groceries in town
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A grocery store in southeast Missouri will soon be closing its doors for the last time. It’s not clear when exactly Bob’s Foodliner will close for good, but city leaders are already looking at ways to keep groceries in town. Scott City does...
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
KFVS12
New Culinary Arts Center coming to Poplar Bluff thanks to grants
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is getting a state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center. The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for the construction of the center. According to a statement from the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, the...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
KFVS12
Advance to hold annual Labor Day Picnic
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The countdown is on for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This year’s event will be held Sunday, September 4 through Monday, September 5 at Umfleet Park. There will be live music, parade, car show, 5K, quilt show, softball and basketball tournaments, food, fun...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Man Who Leads State Association Board Unveils Endorsement for Governor in 2024
(Fredericktown) It’s over two years away before Missouri chooses who their next governor will be, but an early candidate has received a nice endorsement from a state organization that is important to many in southeast Missouri. Paul Gaines of Madison County is the president of the Missouri Forest Products...
krcu.org
Savage Treatment: The Murder of Nathaniel Cook, Jr.
Missourians were shocked to learn of a brutal murder in Dunklin County on August 6, 1851. The victim was Nathaniel Cook Jr., shot from ambush in a cypress swamp about four miles south of Kennett. The body showed evidence of “…savage treatment—having been pierced by a number of shot and several rifle balls.” The number of deadly projectiles was two or three in formal accusation documents. The State charged five men—James B. Baker, Nathaniel Baker, Joseph Pelts, Lewis W. Chandler, and William Jordan—with the murder. Jordan turned State’s evidence and implicated the other men.
KFVS12
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys
ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor. Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with...
KFVS12
Butler County police chase ends in arrest
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
KFVS12
Ripley County restaurant fire under investigation
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
semoball.com
New Dexter coach to face 'great friend' in battle at Scott City
DEXTER – There isn’t a scoreboard made to measure – numerically – the amount of respect that first-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson has for his counterpart at Scott City High School, Jim May. However, the admiration between the two will evaporate for two-plus hours tonight, when the Bearcats open their 2022 regular season against the Rams in Scott City at 7 p.m.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
