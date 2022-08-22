Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All discusses reaction to being named a Michigan team captain: 'I was kind of shocked'
Erick All was among the 5 Michigan football players named as permanent team captains for the 2022-23 season. The tight end, an all-B1G honorable mention in 2021, joined quarterback Cade McNamara, wide receivers Mike Sainristil and Ronnie Bell, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. All, who hopes to make a case...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara reflects on earning Michigan captaincy, playing 'best football of my life'
Cade McNamara just received some high recognition. The Michigan quarterback was recently named team captain by his teammates in a player-only vote. McNamara discussed that honor in a media session Thursday, saying there’s “no greater accomplishment” for a player. McNamara is the first quarterback to be captain...
saturdaytradition.com
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month
One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
saturdaytradition.com
Roman Wilson says Wolverines out to show 2021 wasn’t a fluke, ‘don’t want to be what old Michigan was'
Michigan WR Roman Wilson says the Wolverines are out to show that 2021 wasn’t a fluke. According to Wilson, it’s a new season with new standards for Michigan. The 2022 squad wants to show it’s not “old Michigan.”. Wilson was a standout WR for the Wolverines...
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
saturdaytradition.com
Bonnie Tholl reacts to landing head coaching role for Michigan softball
Bonnie Tholl is the new head coach of Michigan softball, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes after legendary coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement after a coaching career that spanned more than 3 decades in Ann arbor. Tholl is an ideal choice to replace Hutchins as a former...
saturdaytradition.com
Carol Hutchins, legendary Michigan softball coach, announces retirement
After 38 years as Michigan’s softball coach, Carol Hutchins announces her retirement. Hutchins is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755 (1,707-555-5). Hutchins thanked the school and fans for their support in a Wednesday press release. “I want to...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker mic'd up: MSU releases awesome behind-the-scenes look from coach's POV in fall camp
Mel Tucker is working hard to get his squad ready for the 2022 season. That includes hitting practice hard throughout fall camp. One of the biggest things Tucker could be facing this camp is keeping his football team from getting complacent. After struggling in 2020, the Spartans burst onto the scene with 11 wins and New Year’s Six victory in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
PFF includes 4 B1G receiving corps among nation's best entering 2022
Who has the top receiving corps going into the college football season? PFF says at least 4 B1G teams have the best wide receiving corps in the country: Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan Wolverines (No. 6), Maryland (No. 8), and Penn State (No. 9). Here is a snippet of what...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker details recruiting process after commitment: 'There's a long game'
Mel Tucker has 2 back-to-back solid recruiting classes coming to East Lansing. However, he knows better than anyone how hard it is to keep recruits committed per Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal. Michigan State had the 4th-best recruiting class in the B1G for 2022, and currently has the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State announces date for walk-on tryouts during 2022 season
Michigan State will be holding walk-on tryouts for interested players in 2022, the program announced Wednesday morning. The tryout for walk-on players will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Prior to the tryout, walk-ons can attend a meeting on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. ET. This meeting will provide more information and details about the tryout.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State wideout receives Top 3 grade among CFB punt returners since 2018
Jayden Reed still has some time left at Michigan State, and is already receiving attention for what he’s done so far. Pro Football Focus posted an interesting stat about the Spartan receiver. Not only can Reed make great plays at receiver, but he has also had some big moments...
saturdaytradition.com
3-star S from Florida lists B1G school in Top 4
A safety from the 2023 class named his Top 4 schools from his Twitter account recently. Kamaurri McKinley is showing interest in a B1G school. McKinley is a 3-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. He is interested in Illinois, USF, Toledo, and Eastern Michigan. 247Sports states that his commitment date will be on Sept. 24, but there is no exact time scheduled for the event yet.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
