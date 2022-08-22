ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Bonnie Tholl reacts to landing head coaching role for Michigan softball

Bonnie Tholl is the new head coach of Michigan softball, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes after legendary coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement after a coaching career that spanned more than 3 decades in Ann arbor. Tholl is an ideal choice to replace Hutchins as a former...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Carol Hutchins, legendary Michigan softball coach, announces retirement

After 38 years as Michigan’s softball coach, Carol Hutchins announces her retirement. Hutchins is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755 (1,707-555-5). Hutchins thanked the school and fans for their support in a Wednesday press release. “I want to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Defense#Wolverines#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker mic'd up: MSU releases awesome behind-the-scenes look from coach's POV in fall camp

Mel Tucker is working hard to get his squad ready for the 2022 season. That includes hitting practice hard throughout fall camp. One of the biggest things Tucker could be facing this camp is keeping his football team from getting complacent. After struggling in 2020, the Spartans burst onto the scene with 11 wins and New Year’s Six victory in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State announces date for walk-on tryouts during 2022 season

Michigan State will be holding walk-on tryouts for interested players in 2022, the program announced Wednesday morning. The tryout for walk-on players will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Prior to the tryout, walk-ons can attend a meeting on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. ET. This meeting will provide more information and details about the tryout.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

3-star S from Florida lists B1G school in Top 4

A safety from the 2023 class named his Top 4 schools from his Twitter account recently. Kamaurri McKinley is showing interest in a B1G school. McKinley is a 3-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. He is interested in Illinois, USF, Toledo, and Eastern Michigan. 247Sports states that his commitment date will be on Sept. 24, but there is no exact time scheduled for the event yet.
YPSILANTI, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy