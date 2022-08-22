ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today

A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Restraining Order#Guns#Caddo District Court#Lsus#Spd
KTBS

Shreveport police officer indicted for wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLA

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial

A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
KTAL

Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy