Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
KTBS
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
KSLA
KTAL
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
KTBS
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KSLA
Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway
Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KTAL
Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
KSLA
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
KTBS
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial
A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
KTAL
Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?
Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
KSLA
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
