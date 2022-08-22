MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - "Allowing people to see how it operates and what is actually being done I think is great for the public," said Dr. Matthew Thomas. Dr. Matthew Thomas a Urologist at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua is shocked how far technology has advanced within the medical industry. "I been a physician for 23 years, I started my urology training 21 years ago and I seen robots since the mid-2000s," said the doctor. "The interesting thing is that the robot has come a long way," he said.

