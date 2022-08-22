Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Warmer and muggier conditions as we head into this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clearer skies expected today with maybe a few summertime cumulus clouds in the afternoon due to daytime heating. Winds will be light and calm out of the northeast/east at 5-10 mph. Warm and muggy conditions today with high temps in the low 90s and dewpoints in the 60s.
newschannel6now.com
Texoma still in need of rain
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma has been praying for rain and while our prayers have been answered, we still need more. However, too much rain too fast could lead to flooding. It takes it longer to absorb the moisture with the ground being so dry, leaving this water with nowhere to go, which can lead to dangerous flash flooding.
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
kswo.com
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
kswo.com
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Cattle Drive. Air Force Leadership stepped off on horseback around 10 a.m., as they led more than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive throughout the installation.
kswo.com
Hit cyclist returns to complete bike ride
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -John Wheeler spent all 2019 preparing for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Ride. Just weeks before the big day he was hit by a semi and flown to the hospital. Now, he is back and more motivated than ever before. John Wheeler was riding down highway 62...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?
Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
kswo.com
Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton. 7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event. The Classic Pops concert will be this...
kswo.com
Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Altus now have another option for internet service, after Bluepeak announced partial completion of their expansion of high-speed fiber network to more than 9,000 homes and business. The company is now accepting new customers n the area west of the reservoir and north of...
kswo.com
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday. According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m.. The burglar broke a window on the west side of...
kswo.com
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
DEQ issues $6 million fine after hand sanitizer fire
A company that is accused of illegally disposing hand sanitizer in multiple locations in Grady County is being fined more than $6 million.
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!
Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
kswo.com
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
Comments / 0