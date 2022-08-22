Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr. discusses challenges of Wyoming's defense: 'You can tell they've been doing it for a while'

Read full article on original website
Wyoming at Illinois odds, picks and predictions
The Wyoming Cowboys open the season Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (BTN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wyoming vs. Illinoisodds, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Cowboys were...
Herald & Review
Julian Pearl taking next step at offensive line for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — A grade school Julian Pearl remembers following around his older brothers throughout the summer. Tayvion Johnson and Avery Pearl Jr. would take him to basketball and football camps and workouts throughout the day while their mother was at work, showing Pearl the ropes as he grew as a football and basketball player in Danville.
Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'
CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces starting QB for Week 0 opener vs. Wyoming
Illinois is heading into a Week 0 season opener against Wyoming, and the program now has its QB1 heading into that showdown. On Thursday, the Illini officially announced Syracuse transfer, Tommy DeVito, as the program’s starting quarterback for the season opener. DeVito had been battling Artur Sitkowski for the role throughout fall camp.
wyo4news.com
Saturday’s Cowboys versus Illinois will be a football first
August 24, 2022 — The anticipation is almost over for college football fans as the 2022 college football season will kick off this week with 11 Week Zero games. Among those 11 games will be a first-ever meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini. Champaign, Illinois. This week’s game will also mark only the 12th time in school history that Wyoming has played a game in the month of August.
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair Switch to July a Move of Convenience
Georgetown Fair Board of Directors president Don Hackler says the recently announced permanent move of the Georgetown Fair to July starting next year was actually decided upon this past winter. But in order to avoid confusion with this year’s August fair dates, they announced it once the fair was underway and then completed.
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
smilepolitely.com
Forage Kitchen is open on Green Street
A new restaurant caught my eye while I was driving down Green Street today. Forage Kitchen is a counter service establishment featuring salads and grain bowls that originated in Madison, Wisconsin. The Champaign location is now open at 503 E Green Street, in the former Starbucks space. There doesn't seem...
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
1470 WMBD
AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime
CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
police1.com
Dumpster diving leads Ill. officers to suspect, loaded firearm
DECATUR, Ill. — Police pursuing a Decatur gunman who fled from them in a stolen car report they got lucky with a spot of dumpster-diving: In one dumpster they found a handgun and, in a second, they found and arrested the gunman. Brett A. Ballard, 24, was uncovered around...
