BBC
Ziyech offers lessons for United's Antony move
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards sees why Manchester United are interested in Ajax winger Antony but has a word of warning for Erik ten Hag about the Brazilian. "He's a really good player, an exciting, slightly flamboyant winger," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "It's been in...
BBC
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
ESPN
Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round
The draw for the EFL Cup third round was completed on Wednesday evening, which confirmed that Liverpool will play League One side Derby County at Anfield.
SB Nation
Lampard wants more intensity from his side
Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
CBS Sports
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta planning to replace Nicolas Pepe as Gunners target Pedro Neto swoop
Arsenal are planning to sign a new wide option to replace the outgoing Nicolas Pepe, Mikel Arteta has confirmed, with Wolves forward Pedro Neto at the top of the Gunners' wishlist. Club record signing Pepe joined Nice on loan this week and though the club will continue to pay a...
NFL・
BBC
Oldham Athletic owners agree deal to buy Boundary Park and surrounding land
Oldham Athletic's owners have agreed a deal to buy the club's Boundary Park ground and the surrounding land. Businessman Frank Rothwell bought the club from Abdallah Lemsagam in July. The ground was still owned by previous owner Simon Blitz, who the Rothwell family thanked for "relentlessly trying to simplify" their...
CBS Sports
Juventus transfer news: Italian giants poised to pick OM's Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona's Memphis Depay
Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to become a new Juventus player. The Italian side, in consultation with coach Massimiliano Allegri have decided to sign another striker in the last days of the transfer window. The club's original plan was to have another player on the roster that could either play as a traditional striker or in different positions on the pitch, but of the two names remaining on their list this week only Barcelona striker Memphis Depay fit that description while Olympique Marseille' Milik is more of a traditional striker. But the final decision came after failing to score against Sampdoria in a match that ended goalless and revealed many issues in the squad, issues that were exacerbated by injuries to key players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. In the end, Allegri opted for the former Napoli striker.
FOX Sports
USMNT Stock Watch: Josh Sargent reenters mix for World Cup
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How quickly can things change on a week-to-week basis around here?. Just take Josh Sargent. A...
MLS・
BBC
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated. So who is in it, who is going to win it,...
Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal
Two players are in Everton's sights as they look to bolster their injury-riddled squad.
Champions League: Liverpool face Rangers as Haaland gets Dortmund tie
Rangers will face Liverpool on their return to the Champions League for the first time in 12 years after being drawn against Jürgen Klopp’s side in Group A, while Erling Haaland is set to play former club Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City. Having battled through two qualifying rounds...
