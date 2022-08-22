ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Ziyech offers lessons for United's Antony move

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards sees why Manchester United are interested in Ajax winger Antony but has a word of warning for Erik ten Hag about the Brazilian. "He's a really good player, an exciting, slightly flamboyant winger," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "It's been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA
ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard wants more intensity from his side

Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Juventus transfer news: Italian giants poised to pick OM's Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona's Memphis Depay

Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to become a new Juventus player. The Italian side, in consultation with coach Massimiliano Allegri have decided to sign another striker in the last days of the transfer window. The club's original plan was to have another player on the roster that could either play as a traditional striker or in different positions on the pitch, but of the two names remaining on their list this week only Barcelona striker Memphis Depay fit that description while Olympique Marseille' Milik is more of a traditional striker. But the final decision came after failing to score against Sampdoria in a match that ended goalless and revealed many issues in the squad, issues that were exacerbated by injuries to key players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. In the end, Allegri opted for the former Napoli striker.
FOX Sports

USMNT Stock Watch: Josh Sargent reenters mix for World Cup

Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How quickly can things change on a week-to-week basis around here?. Just take Josh Sargent. A...
MLS
Sports

