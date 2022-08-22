Read full article on original website
Downforce Motorsports opens unique Northwoods dealership that specializes in Superformance collectibles
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downforce Motorsports in Minocqua is opening a specialty dealership that focuses on the Superformance automaker, and the dealership is trying to put a new spin on the vintage car market. For car enthusiasts, they sell cars that have been featured in movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and tv shows such as Jay Leno’s garage.
Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
Area food pantry sees rise in demand
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the past year the prices for food has risen 10.9% nationally. That rise is putting a lot of families in a tough position with many turning to food pantries. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is feeling the increased demand, working to continue serving the community. "We’re...
Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua showcase surgical robots
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - "Allowing people to see how it operates and what is actually being done I think is great for the public," said Dr. Matthew Thomas. Dr. Matthew Thomas a Urologist at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua is shocked how far technology has advanced within the medical industry. "I been a physician for 23 years, I started my urology training 21 years ago and I seen robots since the mid-2000s," said the doctor. "The interesting thing is that the robot has come a long way," he said.
Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua celebrates grand opening of ambulance base
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua celebrated today the opening of its 34 hundred-square foot ambulance base to support its growing medical transport team. This project has been in the works for nearly two years.. The brand new building features three garage bays for ambulance rigs, three sleep rooms for transport crews, and a office. Michael Schars, an emergency medicine physician, hopes this new facility will provide a morale boost for the ems.
100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge returns
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.
Summer Lecture Series
EAGLE RIVER, Wis - (WJFW) For many years, the Eagle River Historical Society has been providing ways for locals to learn more about their towns history. And one way they have done that is through their Summer Lecture Series. Eagle River Historical Society Executive Director Karen Sailer spoke about what kind of topics are discussed at the Summer Lecture Series.
Evers discusses tax cut plan in Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today, Governor Tony Evers was in Wausau addressing the topic of working families and rising costs. He's proposing a 600 million dollar tax cut for Wisconsinites. It includes cutting income taxes by 10 percent for individuals earning less than 100 thousand dollars and families earning less 150 thousand dollars. Shannon Braff attended the event in Wausau she's excited about the potentially lowering the cost of child care and caregiving through this tax cut.
Local school board removes COVID-19 guidelines
ANTIGO - With a 6 to 1 vote, the Antigo School Board voted to remove all COVID-19 administrative guidelines and protocols at the meeting Monday night. The proposal had been discussed at length during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee. School nurse Darlaen Jansen had presented...
A new operational referendum will be on the ballot this November for the School District of Rhinelander
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Residents within the School District of Rhinelander will vote this election day on renewing an operational referendum. This is the same referendum that has been approved by voters in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018. The operational referendum that was approved in 2018 is set to expire at the end of this upcoming school year.
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
Learn about Eagle River's dark past through the twisted tours
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Eagle River known as an escape with beautiful scenary, yet many people probably don’t know of the history this town holds, ranging from gangs, bank robberies, and numerous fires. But this seemingly unknown history is what lead Lizzie Lumley to start her tours of the town 7 years ago.
Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
Three Lakes Nets 7 Goals to Beat Northland Pines in Boys Soccer
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school soccer is officially back in the Northwoods. Three Lakes already lost their season opener against Lakeland Union, and this was Northland Pines' first match of the season. Three Lakes took on Northland Pines at Three Lakes High School earlier today where the Blue Jays...
Rhinelander Hopes to Repeat as Great Northern Conference Champions in Girls Tennis
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's Girls tennis team started their title defense for the Great Northern Conference earlier this month, and it hasn't gone the way the Hodags expected it to go, yet. However, it's still early in the season, so there's still hope for them to repeat as conference champs.
Antigo Boys Soccer Match Against Northland Lutheran Ends in a Tie
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Fall high school sports are in full swing right now, with sports like football, tennis, swimming, and more starting their season. Another sport that's season is underway is boys soccer. Antigo hosted Northland Lutheran after the Red Robbins dropped their season opener against Shawano 8-0. This matchup...
