Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Area food pantry sees rise in demand

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the past year the prices for food has risen 10.9% nationally. That rise is putting a lot of families in a tough position with many turning to food pantries. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is feeling the increased demand, working to continue serving the community. "We’re...
RHINELANDER, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
WJFW-TV

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua showcase surgical robots

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - "Allowing people to see how it operates and what is actually being done I think is great for the public," said Dr. Matthew Thomas. Dr. Matthew Thomas a Urologist at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua is shocked how far technology has advanced within the medical industry. "I been a physician for 23 years, I started my urology training 21 years ago and I seen robots since the mid-2000s," said the doctor. "The interesting thing is that the robot has come a long way," he said.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua celebrates grand opening of ambulance base

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua celebrated today the opening of its 34 hundred-square foot ambulance base to support its growing medical transport team. This project has been in the works for nearly two years.. The brand new building features three garage bays for ambulance rigs, three sleep rooms for transport crews, and a office. Michael Schars, an emergency medicine physician, hopes this new facility will provide a morale boost for the ems.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge returns

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Summer Lecture Series

EAGLE RIVER, Wis - (WJFW) For many years, the Eagle River Historical Society has been providing ways for locals to learn more about their towns history. And one way they have done that is through their Summer Lecture Series. Eagle River Historical Society Executive Director Karen Sailer spoke about what kind of topics are discussed at the Summer Lecture Series.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
#Harley Davidson
WJFW-TV

Evers discusses tax cut plan in Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today, Governor Tony Evers was in Wausau addressing the topic of working families and rising costs. He's proposing a 600 million dollar tax cut for Wisconsinites. It includes cutting income taxes by 10 percent for individuals earning less than 100 thousand dollars and families earning less 150 thousand dollars. Shannon Braff attended the event in Wausau she's excited about the potentially lowering the cost of child care and caregiving through this tax cut.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Local school board removes COVID-19 guidelines

ANTIGO - With a 6 to 1 vote, the Antigo School Board voted to remove all COVID-19 administrative guidelines and protocols at the meeting Monday night. The proposal had been discussed at length during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee. School nurse Darlaen Jansen had presented...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Learn about Eagle River's dark past through the twisted tours

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Eagle River known as an escape with beautiful scenary, yet many people probably don’t know of the history this town holds, ranging from gangs, bank robberies, and numerous fires. But this seemingly unknown history is what lead Lizzie Lumley to start her tours of the town 7 years ago.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Three Lakes Nets 7 Goals to Beat Northland Pines in Boys Soccer

THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school soccer is officially back in the Northwoods. Three Lakes already lost their season opener against Lakeland Union, and this was Northland Pines' first match of the season. Three Lakes took on Northland Pines at Three Lakes High School earlier today where the Blue Jays...
THREE LAKES, WI
WJFW-TV

Antigo Boys Soccer Match Against Northland Lutheran Ends in a Tie

ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Fall high school sports are in full swing right now, with sports like football, tennis, swimming, and more starting their season. Another sport that's season is underway is boys soccer. Antigo hosted Northland Lutheran after the Red Robbins dropped their season opener against Shawano 8-0. This matchup...
ANTIGO, WI

