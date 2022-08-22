Read full article on original website
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Scientists build ‘early warning system’ for potentially deadly solar flares
Scientists say they have built a solar flare “early warning system” that could give humanity warning about potentially dangerous space weather.Solar storms can consist of solar flares that are thrown out of the Sun, by the magnetic field. When the flare arrives at Earth, they can cause drastic effects, including throwing out radio communications and satellites, or even disturbing the power grid.Experts have repeatedly warned that humanity might not be ready for the effects of a truly powerful solar storm, and that such an event could bring even deadly consequences.To attempt to understand and mitigate the effects of any such...
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Experience Trouble Due to Severe Flooding
As of now, majority of the northeastern United States has seen a fairly arid summertime, with certain areas potentially experiencing severe drought. However, AccuWeather analysts predict a trend shift that will launch downpours on Sunday, that will persist to provide much-needed precipitation to the state throughout Tuesday. Northeastern State Face...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change-Triggered Invasive Insects and Diseases Threatens Dozens of US Tree Species with Extinction
US tree species are being threatened with extinction due to a number of emerging invasive insects and diseases initially triggered by climate change, according to a new study. Up to 100 native tree species, including 17 species of oak trees, 29 species of hawthorns, American chestnuts, redwoods, and white bark pine, in the lower 48 states are currently in danger of dying, researchers say.
natureworldnews.com
Is the Atlantic Hurricane Season Going to Be More Aggressive?
Is the tropical Atlantic about to get active? According to AccuWeather analysts, a prolonged drought in named tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean may ease as August turns into September. Colin Making Landfall. Since Tropical Storm Colin made landfall and then dissipated over the first weekend of July, it has...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Outburst Possible as Planet-Sized Sunspot Faces Earth Directly and Continues to Grow
A planet-sized sunspot from the Sun facing Earth and continuously growing is threatening our planet with a potential solar flare explosion in the coming hours or days, according to reports. The sunspot named AR3085 from the active region of the Sun reportedly increased by 10-fold in the past two days...
natureworldnews.com
Deepwater Horizon Disaster: Historic Oil Spill Still Affects Dolphins over a Decade Later
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill, also called the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, has been considered the worst marine oil spill in history, which occurred during an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in April 2010. The site is situated in the Gulf of Mexico, in the southern coast of the United States, approximately 41 miles (61 kilometers) from the Louisiana coast.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Flood Emergency over Heavy Rain Issued for Jackson, Mississippi
Flash flood emergency has been issued for Jackson, Mississippi, as an unprecedented heavy rain battered the state capital city and other areas. Various reports suggested that an overnight torrential rain from Tuesday to Wednesday, August 23 to August 24, flooded roads and highways around central Mississippi, including in Hinds County.
ComicBook
The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound
Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
Astronomy.com
Ask Astro: How quickly is the Moon moving away from Earth?
At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.
natureworldnews.com
New Study Suggests Warmer Oceans May Limit Kelp Forests’ Ability To Store Carbon for Long Periods of Time
Kelp generates enormous seaweed forests along temperate coastlines, sequestering large amounts of atmospheric carbon. However, warming oceans, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Karen Filbee-Dexter of the University of Western Australia and the Institute of Marine Research and colleagues, could reduce the capacity of kelp forests to trap carbon in deep ocean stores for long periods, exacerbating the effects of climate change.
natureworldnews.com
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Concludes Plants Can Thrive in Arid Areas by Pulling off Nitrogen From Thin Air
Researchers have discovered an unexpected finding after studying plants from all around the United States: the variety of plants that can fix atmospheric nitrogen is greatest in arid areas of the nation. This result contradicted the widely held belief that nitrogen-fixers should be somewhat more varied in situations with scarce...
