RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO