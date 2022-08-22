Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee Tool and UWSP announce a partnership worth $1M
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) announced a partnership with Milwaukee Tool to provide a safe and a more productive natural resource management practice. The deal is worth $1M, and it will allow students at the College of Natural Resources (CNR), to use the latest...
WJFW-TV
Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
WJFW-TV
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
WJFW-TV
Downforce Motorsports opens unique Northwoods dealership that specializes in Superformance collectibles
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downforce Motorsports in Minocqua is opening a specialty dealership that focuses on the Superformance automaker, and the dealership is trying to put a new spin on the vintage car market. For car enthusiasts, they sell cars that have been featured in movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and tv shows such as Jay Leno’s garage.
WJFW-TV
Area food pantry sees rise in demand
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the past year the prices for food has risen 10.9% nationally. That rise is putting a lot of families in a tough position with many turning to food pantries. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is feeling the increased demand, working to continue serving the community. "We’re...
WJFW-TV
Summer Lecture Series
EAGLE RIVER, Wis - (WJFW) For many years, the Eagle River Historical Society has been providing ways for locals to learn more about their towns history. And one way they have done that is through their Summer Lecture Series. Eagle River Historical Society Executive Director Karen Sailer spoke about what kind of topics are discussed at the Summer Lecture Series.
WJFW-TV
100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge returns
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander is offering the 100-mile "Get Out and Walk" Challenge once again to the community. Starting Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 30, participants will have to walk 100 miles. During those 7 weeks, participants will keep track of their own distance by logging their miles. Walkers get to walk their own routes throughout the Northwoods.
WJFW-TV
Local school board removes COVID-19 guidelines
ANTIGO - With a 6 to 1 vote, the Antigo School Board voted to remove all COVID-19 administrative guidelines and protocols at the meeting Monday night. The proposal had been discussed at length during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee. School nurse Darlaen Jansen had presented...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WJFW-TV
Department of Administration visits Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Today, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld met with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and other Community members to tour downtown Wausau. The tour was part of a visit by the DOA to highlight the investments towards pandemic relief funds for Wausau businesses. “We’re here to...
WJFW-TV
Taylor Co. deer farm depopulated because of CWD
TAYLOR COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated after testing positive for chronic wasting disease. (CWD) DATCP reports that 61 deer on the farm tested positive for the disease out of the 238 animals...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
WJFW-TV
Evers discusses tax cut plan in Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today, Governor Tony Evers was in Wausau addressing the topic of working families and rising costs. He's proposing a 600 million dollar tax cut for Wisconsinites. It includes cutting income taxes by 10 percent for individuals earning less than 100 thousand dollars and families earning less 150 thousand dollars. Shannon Braff attended the event in Wausau she's excited about the potentially lowering the cost of child care and caregiving through this tax cut.
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
WJFW-TV
Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua celebrates grand opening of ambulance base
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua celebrated today the opening of its 34 hundred-square foot ambulance base to support its growing medical transport team. This project has been in the works for nearly two years.. The brand new building features three garage bays for ambulance rigs, three sleep rooms for transport crews, and a office. Michael Schars, an emergency medicine physician, hopes this new facility will provide a morale boost for the ems.
947jackfm.com
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission
The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
WJFW-TV
How it's made: spirits at Northern Waters Distillery
"We try to make everything. I mean distilled spirits are essentially like making beer or wine but take it a step further," said Peter Nomm. Whether it is Whiskey, Gin or Vodka, Northern Waters distillery in Minocqua has it all. Owner Peter Nomm started the business after being a lifelong lover of whiskey.
WJFW-TV
A new operational referendum will be on the ballot this November for the School District of Rhinelander
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Residents within the School District of Rhinelander will vote this election day on renewing an operational referendum. This is the same referendum that has been approved by voters in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018. The operational referendum that was approved in 2018 is set to expire at the end of this upcoming school year.
